How to complete Jolan’s quest in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Jolan is one of the coolest-looking characters in the Elden Ring DLC, even if her appearance is very brief. Players might be wondering how to progress her story and what the conclusion is, so here’s how to complete Jolan’s quest in Shadow of the Erdtree.

How to do Jolan’s quest in Shadow of the Erdtree

Jolan’s armor is among the coolest in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jolan’s questline is directly tied with the Cathedral of Manus Metyr, and, namely, Count Ymir. His quest takes players from one locale to another and happens to involve Jolan and her ally Anna. To progress Jolan’s story, you will have to progress Count Ymir’s quest to the end, which is when you’ll have the option to complete her quest in one of two ways.

After you’ve battled Jolan and Count Ymir, you will find Jolan lying on the floor leaning against the same pillar she stood in front of before. Approaching her and exhausting the dialogue gives the player two options: give Jolan the Iris of Occultation or Iris of Grace. Depending on your choice, you will either receive the Sword of Night or the Swordhand of Night Jolan Spirit Ash Summon. The two Irises can be found in the Shadow Keep, and I advise you first pick them up before proceeding with Jolan’s dialogue.

After giving you one of the items, Jolan will die, concluding her brief but nonetheless cool appearance. If you’ve taken the Spirit Ash, you can upgrade it by visiting Rabbath’s Rise. We’ve got a full guide explaining how to obtain the Jolan and Anna summon, and trust me: the reward is quite worth the trouble.

