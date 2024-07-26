Will there be women in EA FC 25?

Women’s football has been in EA football games for several years now. It’s time to see if the trend continues with women’s teams and players in EA FC 25.

The last few years have seen a real evolution in the female world of professional football. Viewing figures are on the rise, more money is being put into the game than ever before, and EA FC (formerly FIFA) keeps taking steps to acknowledge this.

First, we had women’s international teams, then club teams, then EA FC 24 went one step further by adding women’s FUT cards to Ultimate Team—allowing you to make hybrid teams of men and women. Fast-forward to EA FC 25, and the community is wondering whether EA is retaining its stance on women’s football.

Does EA FC 25 have female players?

The journey continues. Image via EA

EA FC 25 once again features an emphasis on women’s football, and you only have to look at the image above to see women are set to jockey for supremacy on the football field.

Through EA FC 25’s early-game trailers and deep dives, EA made sure to highlight the importance of women in the sport, and their position in the latest iteration of the sports franchise.

We learned 10 things about the EA FC 25 reveal, including the addition of the new Rush mode (featuring female players), women being part of Ultimate Team, and the addition of a new women’s Career Mode.

All in all, EA FC 25 is continuing the upward trend of women’s football in licensed video games. More respect is going to the biggest women’s names in world football, and long may it persist.

For the latest on EA FC 25, find out what FC IQ is, as well as whether the newest title is on Game Pass and its release platforms.

