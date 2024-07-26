What is FC IQ in EA FC 25? New player AI, explained

Player positioning is a vital aspect of EA FC regardless of your preferred game mode, as it helps create a realistic and immersive soccer experience. In EA FC 25, the developers aim to improve positioning, player roles, and team tactics even further by introducing FC IQ.

In previous iterations, EA relied heavily on real-life football data and in-game statistics to fine-tune player positioning and behavior. While this technology came a long way throughout the franchise’s history, FC IQ aims to creating more lifelike and tactically aware players.

How does FC IQ work in EA FC 25?

Millions will experiment with off-roles, that’s a given. Image via EA

FC IQ allows players to have specific roles in EA FC 25 that correspond to their real-life positions on the pitch. With this new system, you can set a formation and then decide on individual roles for players.

For example, Cristiano Ronaldo could be an Advance Forward, and you may assign him different roles in FC IQ. You can take him out of his comfort zone or find a way to use him that no one thought of before. While you can always use a player in a role they aren’t used to, you might reduce their overall efficiency, and EA FC 25 lets you know when this happens.

Overall, more details regarding FC IQ are likely to become available as we approach EA FC 25’s release date. For now, we expect to see sudden changes in players’ behavior when their roles are switched. Assigning the role “False Nine” to a striker could fundamentally change how they play and feel, creating more variety around the pitch.

All FC IQ player roles and focuses in EA FC 25

Show your tactical genius. Image via EA

Each position in EA FC 25 has assignable roles and focuses with FC IQ.

Goalkeeper (GK) Goalkeeper — Defend and Balanced Sweeper Keeper — Balanced

Full-Back (RB/LB) Fullback — Defend and Balanced Wingback — Balanced Falseback — Defend and Balanced Attacking Wingback — Balanced and Attack

Centre-Back (CB) Defender — Defend and Balanced Stopper — Balanced Ball-Playing Defender — Defend and Build-Up

Defensive Midfielder (CDM) Holding — Defend and Roaming Centre-Half — Defend Deep-Lying Playmaker — Defend and Roaming

Centre Midfielder (CM) Box-to-Box — Balanced Holding — Defend Deep-Lying Playmaker — Defend Playmaker — Attack and Roaming Half-Winger — Balanced and Attack Wide Midfielder — Defend and Balanced Wide Playmaker — Attack Inside Forward — Balanced and Attack

Attacking Midfielder (CAM) Playmaker — Balanced and Roaming Shadow Striker — Attack Half-Winger — Balanced and Attack

Winger (RW/LW) Winger — Balanced and Attack Inside Forward — Balanced, Attack, Roaming Wide Playmaker — Attack

Striker (ST) Advance Forward — Attack and Complete Poacher — Attack False 9 — Build-Up Target Forward — Balanced, Attack, and Wide



