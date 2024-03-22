Category:
How to revive Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Can't go on without them, can you?
Mar 22, 2024
Dragon’s Dogma 2’s world is as perilous as ever. Goblins, Cyclopses, Griffins, and Golems are just a few of the dangerous enemies you’ll face during your adventure, and battling them sometimes leads to your Pawns’ deaths. Luckily, there are ways to revive them.

You have one main Pawn in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and can recruit another two at Riftstones. While the latter are main Pawns of other players, and you can’t really influence their statistics or abilities, you simultaneously upgrade both your Arisen and your main Pawn. They’re an essential part of the game, and you need to know what to do in case they end up dead.

Fortunately, there is a quick solution. Here’s what you need to do.

How to resurrect your Pawns in Dragon’s Dogma 2

When it comes to reviving your main Pawn in case they end up dead, you just need to visit the nearest Riftstone to resurrect them. You don’t have to pay anything. The Pawn simply emerges from the Riftstone once you interact with it.

Screenshot of a Riftstone in DD2.
You can always fast travel to Vensworth and use the Rifstone there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As for other Pawns, they need to be recruited once again at the Riftstone. There’s no way to truly revive them.

How to revive other characters in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There is also a chance to revive other characters in Dragon’s Dogma 2. To do that, you need to have a Wakestone under your belt.

A menu of reviving someone in Dragon's Dogma 2.
All you need is a Wakestone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can revive a character by interacting with their body in place of their death. But, if you want to do so a few days later, you can also visit a morgue or charnel house in the closest large city, where you’ll find the body. There, you can also use a Wakestone to revive a character you wish to interact with.

