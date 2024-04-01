Category:
How to get the Vanguarder’s Greaves in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Powerful greaves for Warriors and Fighters.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 has an assortment of gear for the Arisen and their Pawn. Some of the rarest gear can be found after completing the main story, and the Vanguarder’s Greaves is one of them. Here’s how you can acquire this rare piece of gear.

Vanguarder’s Greaves in Dragon’s Dogma 2 explained

The Vanguarder’s Greaves is a piece of leg armor in Dragon’s Dogma 2 with one of the best end-game stats. The greaves can be equipped only by three Vocations: Fighter, Warrior, and Warfarer. Because of its great base stats, it is a highly coveted piece of gear, but unfortunately, it cannot be acquired too early into the story.

After defeating the final boss, certain areas you could not access before will open up. One of the post-game areas holds the Vanguarder’s Greaves, and this is how you can get to it.

Where to find the Vanguarder’s Greaves in Dragon’s Dogma 2

The Vanguarder’s Greaves can be found in Guerco Cavern, a cave accessible only in the Unmoored World, which is a part of the post-game content of Dragon’s Dogma 2. This place is on the way to the Checkpoint Rest Town, a little east of the Putrid Cave. Once you find the place marked above, enter the cave and traverse through it.

Once you get to the bottom, you will encounter a Drake. Defeat it to gain access to a chest it was guarding. Open it and you should have the Vanguarder’s Greaves in your possession.

