How many people are playing Dragon’s Dogma 2? Player count and active users

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is one of 2024’s biggest and boldest titles, drawing comparisons to Baldur’s Gate 3, so let’s see how many Arisen are taking to the shores of Vermund.

2023 was one of the biggest years in gaming for some time, and many see Baldur’s Gate 3 as the crowning jewel. The large-scale RPG owned all the realms, and Dragon’s Dogma 2 is looking to do the same in 2024.

The title looks to be an early contender for Game of the Year, and it’s expected to sell millions of copies. With that being said, you’re here for Dragon’s Dogma 2 player count numbers, and we have the information.

How many players does Dragon’s Dogma 2 have?

Many Arisen are expected. Image via Capcom

As of March 22, 2024, Dragon’s Dogma 2 had reached an all-time peak of 199,278 players on Steamcharts. We are still extremely early in the release cycle, and we expect this number to skyrocket considerably as more people buy the game, finish work for the weekend, and all regions get to install and play Capcom’s hit RPG title.

It’s also worth bearing in mind the data only counts those playing on Steam—as it’s extremely difficult to accurately tot up all player numbers across every Dragon’s Dogma 2 platform. Meaning its worldwide player count across every format will actually be much bigger.

Using Baldur’s Gate 3 as an obvious comparison, BG3 hit a staggering all-time peak of 875,343 players in first month of release, according to Steamcharts. Its critical reception and word of mouth proving to be an instrumental factors in its overwhelming success.

It remains to be seen if Dragon’s Dogma 2 can touch these numbers—or maybe exceed them—but one thing’s for sure, we’ll keep updating guide if the peak changes. Until that possibly happens, if you are one of the many people enjoying DD2, learn how to steal, if you didn’t know already, and discover the max level you can achieve.

