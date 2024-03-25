Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to complete the Unsettling Encounter quest in DD2

An Unsettling Encounter is a quest given in Dragon’s Dogma 2 that uses many of the same mechanics as earlier quests in the same line. This doesn’t mean that the quest will be a walk in the park though, as these reused mechanics include hidden doors and unreliable quest markers.

If anything, you might find yourself having more trouble on this quest specifically because you aren’t expecting another secret passage so soon after the last one. Here is a full walkthrough for completing Unsettling Encounter in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: An Unsettling Encounter walkthrough

Unsettling indeed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This quest is given by Captain Brandt after you’ve completed Monster Culling, The Stolen Throne, and Disa’s Plot. These prerequisites can be completed in any order and are not time-sensitive, so the exact chronological moment that Brandt assigns Unsettling Encounter will change on each play-through.

Once you’ve completed all three prerequisites, a new dialogue option “Tell me of rumors about Allard” will appear with Brandt. Selecting this option will kick off An Unsettling Encounter.

Go to the palace after dark

This is where Sonia should be. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At face value, this quest is straightforward. Brandt needs you to break into the castle to search for clues just like you did during Disa’s Plot, only this time it’s Minister Allard’s room that you’re after.

From the beginning of this quest, your first objective will be “search the Minister’s chambers,” and only after clicking on “View Details” will you be shown “search Allard’s chambers.” This matters because the room you’re after is called “Allard’s Chambers” in-game, so if you’re strictly going off the “Minister” phrasing in the quest objective, you’re likely to miss the correct room.

The other key part of this quest, and one that I got stuck on, is the fact that you will still be able to find Allard’s room even if you missed a key prior moment. If you find your way into the castle, Allard’s room will be locked, and you cannot complete the quest. The room only unlocks if you meet Sonia at the front gate of the palace and let her escort you to the door to the Guard’s Quarters.

Found her. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sonia will only be there after midnight and before sunrise, so showing up at night isn’t guaranteed to work, as it’s possible it’s still before midnight. If you don’t see Sonia at the front of the palace, make sure it’s past midnight. If she isn’t there, you need to pass some time and try again—this quest can’t be completed if you don’t start your snooping alongside Sonia.

Find Allard’s room

The door that Sonia brings you to is the same one from Disa’s Plot, and you’re headed to the same second-floor hallway from that quest. This time, after getting to the second floor via the spiral staircase at the end of the Guest Hall, you need to take a right instead of a left.

Allard’s room is the first door on the right, and as long as you enter the castle with Sonia’s help, a cut scene will play as you approach it. If there isn’t a cut scene and the door is locked, you need to exit the castle and make sure you trigger the previous event where Sonia leads you inside.

Just awful timing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After the cut-scene finishes, Allard will quickly exit his room. If he spots you, he will immediately tell the guards to arrest you. Try to duck around the corner before he sees you—but if he does, you can simply run away until the guards de-aggro and then head back up. Getting spotted doesn’t mean you need to start over on a different night.

Find the hidden chamber in Allard’s room

When you enter Allard’s room, you won’t see any clues or meaningful items anywhere. Don’t worry—the quest isn’t bugged, there’s just another hidden chamber like the one from The Stolen Throne. In the back left corner of Allard’s room, a section of the stone wall beside the dresser with a candle on it will give way when you walk into it.

This wall looks suspicious. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head inside of the secret chamber, and grab the Battahli-Crested Letter from the desk within. At this point, you’re ready to make your escape, but you can’t go back the way you came.

Escape from the window in Allard’s room

As soon as you exit the hidden chamber, a cut scene will show you that Allard is directly outside of his room speaking with Sven. If you try to leave, you will be arrested. Instead, leave from the open window directly across from the hidden chamber.

Out the window again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Return to Captain Brandt

After exiting the window, you’ll get some cut-scenes with Wilhelmina, but the work of the quest is finished. Let the scene play out—after it’s finished, you are free to return to Captain Brandt in the Stardrop Inn.

Select the dialogue option “Tell me of rumors about Allard” once more to give Brandt the Battahli-Crested Letter, and An Unsettling Encounter will be completed.

