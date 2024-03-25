How to get the Heaven’s Key Daggers in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Heaven’s Key is one of the most powerful daggers a Thief can use in Dragon’s Dogma 2. While it is, in fact, an item you can buy from vendors, you can only get them to sell it to you after a very specific point in your progression. Here’s how you can get yours.

Beware that all topics mentioned below are part of the very endgame of Dragon’s Dogma 2, so it’s full of spoilers.

How to unlock the Heaven’s Key Daggers in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Enter the Unmoored World first. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can purchase the Heaven’s Key daggers from any weapon vendor after you enter the Unmoored World in Dragon’s Dogma 2. To reach this point, you must complete the main quests up to the final battle, where you find yourself on the dragon’s back. From there, make your way down to the dragon’s belly to its heart, then equip the Empowered Godsbane from your inventory and use it on yourself by pressing an attack button. This action bypasses the dragon fight and transports you to the Unmoored World, setting the stage for the true ending.

Following a few cinematics, you’ll notice the world appears similar but with a red hue overlay. Now, you’re free to visit any weapon vendor listed below, and they’ll sell the Heaven’s Key daggers at 68,000 G.

Awaran’s Arms or Brokkr’s Smithy in Bakbattahl

Celeste’s Smithy in Respoint Check Town

Grisha’s Armory in Sacred Arbor

Rodrick’s Smithy in Vernworth

Volcanic Island Armory in Volcanic Island.

If you check with any of these vendors before you’ve entered the Unmoored World, you won’t find the Heaven’s Key among their items for sale. It’s important to note that once you enter this phase of the game, returning to the normal world isn’t an option. So, ensure you’ve completed all your desired tasks there first.

Also, be aware that entering the Unmoored World is different from starting a new game with your existing gear after defeating the dragon—or a New Game Plus. To reach the Unmoored World, you actually skip the final dragon fight. You’ll use the Empowered Godsbane on yourself while on the dragon’s back before reaching the battle arena. If you find yourself in the arena, it means you didn’t act quickly enough.

Heaven’s Key description and effects in Dragon’s Dogma 2

This rare dagger can be yours. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Heaven’s Key is a dagger infused with divine power, and only the Thief vocation can use it. Here are its full stats:

Strength: 306

306 Magick: 400

400 Slash Strength : 100

: 100 Strike Strength : 0

: 0 Knockdown Power : 234

: 234 Element : 45 percent Holy Damage

: 45 percent Holy Damage Debilitations : None

: None Weight : 2.40 kg

: 2.40 kg Sell value: 22,670 G.

