All romanceable characters in Dragon Age: Origins

As with all Dragon Age games, romance is a very big part of Dragon Age: Origins. Although there aren’t as many options for love in Origins, the romance element sets a tone that would then be followed by the rest of the series.

Let’s take a closer look at the four romance options in Dragon Age: Origins, including what you’ll need to do to gain their affection as you play.

All romance options in Dragon Age: Origins

Alistair: Romanceable for female Wardens only

The man of my dreams. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alistair has a special place in my heart as a romance option, as Dragon Age: Origins was the game that turned me into a proper addict. Alistair was a big part of that, and I still have a bit of a crush on him 15 years later.

Alistair is a fellow Grey Warden that you meet very early, but he can only be romanced by female Wardens. He is a kind and caring guy, but also someone who likes to deflect serious conversations with humor. With this in mind, it’s always a good idea to joke around with him with your dialogue choices. However, he will only enjoy a sense of humor if you are laughing with him rather than at him. This is even more so when he is trying to be sincere, so be wary of how you respond when he is getting serious with his conversations.

Gift-wise, Alistair has an interest in arcane items, so rune stones and statues will usually be well received. Look out for his plot items too; they can hugely improve his approval and initiate dialogue to find out more about his story. The main item you’ll want for Alistair is his mother’s amulet, found in Arl Eamon’s desk in Castle Redcliffe. Duncan’s Shield is also an important item. This can be found in Denerim in the Warehouse.

Lelilana: Romanceable for male and female Wardens

A church girl who also kicks ass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lelilana is a Chantry sister who can join you when you venture to Lothering. Despite her religious nature, she has an interesting and unexpected past as a bard. Much like Alistair, Lelilana is a kind and empathetic character who will approve decisions that show consideration, kindness, and respect to others. You can’t romance her if you opt for harsher choices.

When it comes to gifts, make sure to give Lelilana anything that has the name “Andraste” in the title, as she enjoys anything that displays her religion and her love for the prophet Andraste, such as white wildflowers called “Andraste’s Grace.”

She also likes anything chantry-related, such as amulets and symbols. If your approval rating with her gets higher, you can have a conversation with her about how much she loves shoes, so gift her any shoes that you find (except the Antivan Leather Boots). One of the best gifts for Lelilana is the Cute Nug pet, which you can get from an Idle Dwarf in Dust Town.

An important thing to note about Lelilana’s romance is she’ll only reveal her interest when she’s sure she loves you. You need to complete her personal quest—”Leliana’s Past”—for this to happen, so befriend her first and give her the right gifts to up that approval and initiate the conversation that will unlock her personal mission.

Morrigan: Romanceable for male Wardens only

The witching hour. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Morrigan is a difficult companion to romance, as she has a very specific way of doing things. It’s incredibly easy for her to find fault with your choices or get offended. When she does, you’ll almost always get disapproval.

Morrigan has been raised in the Kocari Wilds by her mother Flemeth, the Witch of the Wilds. She’s cold and harsh due to her upbringing, making her almost the opposite of Leliana and Alistair in terms of what she likes and dislikes. When it comes to making choices that raise her approval, you need to be prepared to be just as harsh and uncaring as she can be. She won’t approve if you choose to help the regular citizens of Ferelden.

If you don’t care about being mean, make choices that abide by her survival of the fittest mentality. As Morrigan is an apostate mage, she’s also averse to anything to do with Templars and the Chantry, so whatever you do, don’t side with them.

Morrigan’s gift preferences are surprisingly simple. She’s like a magpie; she likes all things shiny and pretty, so give her jewelry. The Black Grimoire is an important quest item gift. You’ll find it in the Senior Mage Quarters at the Circle of Magi.

Zevran: Romanceable for male and female Wardens

Astarion’s blueprint. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Last but not least is the handsome elf Zevran, who is pretty similar to Astarion from Baldur’s Gate 3 (minus the vampire thing). Zevran is an assassin from the Antivan Crows sent to kill you, so there’s an option to kill him when you thwart his attack.

If you want him to stick around, you can gain his approval by being open-minded, honest, and accepting of his past as an assassin. Be understanding and sympathetic with him, but also curious about his background, as he always appreciates when you find out more about his life in Antiva. He is very flirtatious with everyone, so throw some of that sassy flirting back when he aims it at you to up that approval rating.

He is a bit like Morrigan; he likes shiny gifts, but his preferences lie with gold and silver bars rather than jewelry. One of the best gifts you can give him is a pair of Antivan Leather Boots found in a chest in the village of Haven.

