Vici Gaming overpower EHOME at WeSave! Charity Play

Vici Gaming and EHOME battled in the first round of the WeSave! Charity Play Dota 2 tournament today. It was a brief meeting, though. VG swiftly swept EHOME under the rug in a commanding show of force, winning a clean 2-0.

The two teams previously clashed at the MDL Chengdu Major and the qualifiers for the DreamLeague Leipzig Major, where both series ended up one apiece. This time around, however, VG showed no mercy. The giants crushed EHOME swiftly and efficiently.

Game one saw VG pick up an incredibly effective safe lane Mars. The hero’s dominant presence in the mid game ensured VG’s repeated teamfight wins against EHOME’s greedy draft that consisted of Alchemist and Enigma.

The second game was all about VG using their mobile draft to run circles around EHOME, using heroes like Dark Seer and Spirit Breaker. EHOME couldn’t stand up to the pressure from all sides and were forced to concede.

VG previously elected to skip the ESL One Los Angeles Major, which has since been postponed, after successful outings in the first two Majors of the Dota Pro Circuit 2019-20 season that saw them achieve podium placings twice. The Chinese team now sit in second in the DPC rankings and most likely have already secured their ticket to The International 2020.

VG move on to face PSG.LGD in a highly-anticipated matchup. The WeSave! Charity Play event recently hit its $160,000 milestone, meaning that all finals will be upgraded to be a best-of-five format. All donations and its initial prize pool will be contributed to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

These two teams were the best and most consistent squads in China last year. While VG have managed to carry on their momentum despite losing captain Pan “Fade” Yi to Team Aster, PSG.LGD have struggled immensely, only making a blip on the radar due to changing carries repeatedly and losing in the open qualifiers twice.

PSG.LGD have performed well at the WeSave! Charity Play tournament, however, sweeping upstart Invictus Gaming in dominant fashion.

Considering the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the two teams, along with the coronavirus pandemic and its detrimental effects on the DPC, this might be the last time in a while that we’ll get to see the two Chinese crews clash in a battle of the titans.