Valve gives Dota 2 players a behind-the-scenes look at development process with new blog

Valve has always been secretive about Dota 2’s update schedule. From the release of new patches to its old battle pass system, Valve has always kept the development process under wraps until the last moment. After years of keeping players in the dark, Valve is finally giving them a peek behind the curtain with a new developer blog titled “Between the Lanes.”

This new series of blog posts will keep players updated about the behind-the-scenes development process of Dota 2 in between patches. This will include all the challenges encountered by the development team such as persistent bugs and development accidents.

With Valve scrapping its battle pass and opting to instead work on frequent updates to keep the game fresh, a developer blog makes a lot of sense. Fans can now keep track of what the development process is like and what challenges the team faces on their path to the next major patch.

With Icefrog rumored to be back on the dev team, it seems like the updates are picking up steam and a lot of bugs are being patched out faster than normal. One of them is the infamous Techies’ Sticky Bomb bug which saw the ability not have an expiry timer and be controlled by the Techies player, leading to this eventual scene.

From what Valve has already mentioned, the next big update will be Patch 7.34, which will drop after the conclusion of the ongoing Riyadh Masters. If you are interested to know more, Valve’s Between the Lanes blog will allow you to keep track of what the development process is going to be like on the road to the upcoming patch.

