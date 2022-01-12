Valve cancels 2022 Dota Pro Circuit Winter Tour Major

Valve has canceled the first Major of the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit amid rising concerns surrounding new strains of COVID-19.

This decision was made due to the Winter Tour Major being structured as an international LAN event with teams traveling to an undisclosed location to compete. The rising spread of the Omicron COVID variant and the health concerns and travel restrictions brought on because of it forced Valve to reconsider its DPC schedule.

“As the Winter Tour of the Dota Pro Circuit 2021-2022 season draws to a close, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the first Major,” Valve said. “While hopes were high that we could host an international LAN event, the discovery and spread of new strains of COVID-19 and the resulting increase of travel restrictions has made it unfeasible for all qualified teams to gather for a LAN tournament.”

The Major, which would have ended the Winter Tour of the current DPC season, will not be rescheduled and the DPC Points which would have been distributed to the teams during the event have instead been redistributed across the remaining two Majors.

The original point system already had the second and third Majors scaling in how many points would be rewarded, but this just adds more fuel to the upcoming fire. Here is how the new point structures look for the remaining 2022 DPC Majors:

Major 2: 1st Place – 520 Points 2nd Place – 310 Points 3rd Place – 210 Points 4th Place – 105 Points 5th Place – 52 Points

Major 3: 1st Place – 680 Points 2nd Place – 410 Points 3rd Place – 270 Points 4th Place – 135 Points 5th Place – 68 Points



And, as the Winter Tour begins to wrap up its regional leagues, teams that place in the top five will still receive their share of DPC Points relative to their placements—further rewarding the teams that have been playing well to start the year.

Players who participated in the DPC Fantasy during the Winter Tour will still receive their rewards before the next Tour begins.