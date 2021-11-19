Tundra Esports brings back its entire Dota 2 roster, extends them through 2024

Tundra Esports entered Dota 2 during the first season of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit by signing Fata and the mudgolems stack. And now, the organization is committing to building a successful culture around that roster by signing all five players to long-term contracts through 2024.

In a competitive scene like Dota, it isn’t uncommon for contractual details to remain private knowledge between players, managers, and organizations. But even without that knowledge being public, a three-year contract should still easily be one of the longest tenures given to any player and this might be the first time it’s happened for an entire roster, too.

But because of the team’s early success in Tundra’s first season in the scene, the organization is ready to press onward alongside this group.

“We’ve seen the potential these players showed and immediately recognized the talent they have,” Tundra co-founder Anthony Graham said. “Their rise to success and the ability to bounce back from setbacks make us believe they are a winning combination. The players’ drive to succeed directly corresponds with Tundra’s strive to become the best esports organization out there, so it felt only natural to continue working with them.”

With its entry into the scene, Tundra quickly cemented themselves as a threat to challenge any top team in Europe. In season one of the DPC, the team barely missed out on making it to the first Major via tiebreakers and managed to remain in the upper division in season two despite some early struggles.

At the conclusion of the WePlay AniMajor, Tundra prepared to make a run in the EU qualifiers for The International 10. And even in a stacked field that included Team Liquid, Team Nigma, and several other veteran teams, Tundra came just one game short of upsetting the two-time defending TI champions OG and making it to Dota’s biggest stage.

Following that, Tundra continued competing in various tournaments, winning ESL One Fall 2021 over a short-handed PSG.LGD roster and placing third at the OGA Dota PIT Invitational behind LGD and Team Spirit.

“We got really close to qualifying for The International this year, and we think we’ve got what it takes to get there,” Fata said. “The team is really excited to push ourselves, and Tundra’s support made it so much easier for us to fully focus on training. I am very confident with the support from Tundra we will be able to continue this improvement to reach new heights in the upcoming DPC season and beyond.”

Along with Fata, this means 33, Nine, Skiter, and Sneyking have all signed on to represent Tundra for the next several DPC seasons and in any other events that could pop up in between.