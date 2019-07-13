TI9’s prize pool surpasses $28 million after Collector’s Cache II drops

Less than 24 hours after the release of Collector’s Cache II, The International 2019’s prize pool jumped over the $28 million hurdle and is now primed to finish above the $30 million estimate.

TI9 surpassed the record-setting $25,532,177 prize pool set by last year’s TI8 competition around the start of July, giving it the biggest prize pool in Dota 2 history. That jump was mostly caused by the Steam Summer Sale, including a bundle for Battle Pass levels and extra Immortal Treasure drops.

Immortal Treasure II and the new game mode, Wrath of the Mo’rokai, are both out for everyone to collect and enjoy. But players have even more options on how to support the prize pool now with Collector’s Cache II.

Available now for $2.49, there are 16 unique item sets that many people think overshadow some of the Immortal Treasures released thus far. When a player opens 13 items from the collection, they’ll earn 32 Battle Levels. And with every opening, players get increased odds of receiving a bonus rare item.

This collection of items will only be available for the next 30 days. Any item from Collector’s Cache II that a player doesn’t want can be recycled for an additional two Battle Pass levels.

Every item in the collection will only be obtainable during this 30-day period, except for the Ultra Rare Juggernaut set, which will be marketable following TI10 next year.

There’s still just over a month before The International 2019 begins on Aug. 15 and several pieces of content for the Battle Pass have yet to be released. Another $2 million jump probably won’t happen quickly, but the current pool of $28,124,799 is already mind-blowing.