These 6 Dota 2 teams are virtually guaranteed to qualify for TI12

The Dota 2 world is nearing its final Major tournament in Bali before The International 2023, and six teams have pretty much already secured their TI slots.

According to data obtained by esports statistician Ben “Noxville” Steenhuisen, Gaimin Gladiators, Team Liquid, Tundra Esports, Shopify Rebellion, Evil Geniuses, and Talon Esports are essentially locked in for TI12 as they have accumulated a ton of Dota Pro Circuit points so far in 2023.

Glicko ratings updated, and all of the relevant tour 3 info is in.



Talon do qualify in every one of the 100k iterations, because for them to not qualify requires a series of very rare events. Still … they're not mathematically locked like the others. https://t.co/3ckg59W7oh pic.twitter.com/Tn4OLDI0Vh — Ben Steenhuisen (@Noxville) June 5, 2023

From this bunch of teams, only Talon doesn’t have a 100 percent guaranteed spot in Noxville’s simulation at the moment. Though Talon did qualify for TI12 in these iterations, there is still an extremely rare series of events that could occur and prevent them from directly qualifying.

With their spots almost guaranteed for TI12, these teams could approach the Bali Major in a more relaxed manner and even potentially save some of their best strategies for later. The last major will also serve as a practice ground before TI, as it’ll be the last time teams from all over the world will meet in a Valve event.

Soon after Bali Major wraps up, however, Riyadh Masters is set to return with a gaming festival, where Dota 2 teams will compete for the largest prize pool tournament of the year.

Despite having rather decent odds coming into the summer season, TSM suddenly found its TI seat in jeopardy as new NA blood finally broke through and snatched TSM’s Bali Major seat.

