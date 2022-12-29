The 5 best Dota 2 content moments of 2022

Dota 2 is a living organism, and a lot happens throughout a calendar year. From patches to epic plays, the game continues to deliver memorable content and memories for the fans.

Considering Dota 2 had one of its more successful years in recent times, the quality of content has also been top-notch. Though there have been some production errors here and there, Dota 2 personalities and professional players made the most of the year, producing some timeless content.

Best Dota 2 content moments in 2022

Arkosh Gaming’s call to action

After The International 2022 wrapped up, the North American Dota 2 scene went under major changes. One of the most legendary organizations of the region was uprooted, and the remaining ones were dealing with sponsorships gone wrong.

It seemed like all hope was lost for the region until Arkosh Gaming released its team announcement video. This amazing work of art does an excellent job of storytelling the current state of the NA region while introducing a lineup filled with unexpectedly good names.

Arkosh had one of the strongest rosters in NA on paper, but there were chemistry issues from the get-go. Players decided to proceed with the final iteration of the roster, but everything would take a turn for the worse as team’s position five Kim “Febby” Yong-min decided to take an edible cannabis product during the qualifiers after receiving an $80 donation.

Febby’s carefree attitude and unwillingness to cooperate with his teammates caused an unfriendly environment within Arkosh that players couldn’t wait to get out of. Considering all of this went down in a spawn of days after Arkosh’s roster trailer video, the donation that dared Febby to take the edible went down as one of the most iconic Dota 2 content pieces of 2022.

Qojqva’s will to survive

Max “qojqva” Bröcker is a competitive Dota 2 player turned streamer. The German core player broadcasts his high-level ranked matches where remarkable plays can take place. In the clip featured above, Qojqva’s Chaos Knight (CK) gets cornered by the enemy Sven and Chen.

Despite having less than 10 percent HP, Qojqva finds a way to survive through a series of Armlet of Mordiggian toggles and lands the finishing touches with a classic team-flaming.

Gorgc’s standoff vs. Alliance

Janne “Gorgc” Stefanovski’s Team Bald Rebord had their eyes set on Alliance for the entire DPC 2022 DPC season. The two teams had multiple skirmishes over the year, but the most memorable one occurred during the TI11 qualifiers.

The regional elimination stage was the Alliance squad’s last chance at sticking together, Gorgc’s team shocked the Dota 2 world and Alliance with an upset. Not only Team Bald ripped Alliance’s hopes of making it to TI apart, but they also caused Alliance’s Dota 2 roster to disband.

James “2GD” Harding returns from low priority

Valve cut ties with James “2GD” Harding in the harshest way possible in 2016. After the host went over the line with some jokes during the 2016 Shanghai Major, Gabe Newell personally called 2GD “an ass” and announced that Valve wouldn’t work with him again.

As Valve Time struck, bridges between the two parties were also rebuilt, and 2GD made a surprise return at TI11. Fans were completely in the dark as there were no previous leaks or rumors of a potential return.

While the production crew was cutting to the panel, 2GD’s iconic glass caught the viewers’ eyes first, and the host appeared on stage moments after.