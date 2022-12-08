Dota 2 fans worry for 2023 DPC after PGL retains production rights despite issues at The International

Dota 2‘s The International 2022 was hosted by PGL this year, a name fans are familiar with through countless LAN events. Despite having an immense amount of experience within the scene, PGL dropped the ball since many production failures negatively impacted TI11’s overall quality.

PGL’s performance at TI11 must not have been a colossal blunder to its reputation, as the production firm snatched the rights for the Western European and North American Dota Pro Circuit.

PGL will be hosting the Winter, Spring, and Summer Tours in WEU and NA, while the announcement doesn’t include anything regarding the Majors. Given ESL and DreamLeague are also known for hosting tournaments in these regions, fans were curious how PGL could secure the DPC rights against their competition.

While the decision might make sense for the NA region as a major tournament organizer in the region, Beyond the Summit, stepped away from the Dota 2 scene, not many expected PGL to land the WEU regional league.

Aside from all the on-stage production hiccups, PGL was mostly criticized for its remote panel decision, meaning most of the talent wasn’t flown to the event, causing them to cover the tournament from a different continent. Given PGL’s recent decisions that involve lots of corner cutting, panels might be a missing element in the 2023 DPC season.

Considering the decision only includes the online seasonal leagues for the moment, there’s still a chance the Majors’ hosting rights might go to another competitor like WePlay, ESL, or DreamLeague.