Riyadh Masters 2024 Dota 2: Schedule, results, and more

Dota 2‘s Riyadh Masters has returned for 2024, with the big-money Saudi event now folded into this year’s edition of the Esports World Cup. Twenty teams will head to Riyadh to compete for the lion’s share of the massive $5 million USD prize pool.

Riyadh Masters 2024 is just one event among dozens being held in the Saudi Arabian capital over the coming two months as part of the EWC. Victorious teams will also score points toward the Club Championship for their organization, with the winner taking home a cool $7 million bonus.

Team Spirit took down Team Liquid at last year’s iteration of Riyadh Masters, but all eyes will be on Team Falcons as they look to widen the gap at the top of Dota 2‘s competitive charts ahead of TI 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about Riyadh Masters 2024: Schedule, teams, results, and more.

Riyadh Masters 2024 format and teams

Team Spirit will be going for back-to-back wins in Saudi Arabia. Photo via Gamers8

Riyadh Masters 2024 is one of the biggest Dota 2 tournaments on the annual calendar and in recent years has rivaled The International for prize pool. This year is no different, with $5 million up for grabs for the 20 teams in attendance.

This year’s edition of the Riyadh Masters sees 12 teams battle through the play-in group stage, with the top eight joining the eight invites in the main event group stage. From there, 16 teams will split into two groups of eight, with each spot earning a seed for the playoff bracket; the top four in each group begin in the upper bracket, while the bottom eight start in the lower bracket.

From there, the 16 will be whittled down to one champion via the double-elimination bracket with the winner walking away $1.5 million richer.

Here are the teams attending Riyadh Masters 2024.

Qualification Team Invite (Group Stage) Falcons

BetBoom

Gaimin Gladiators

WBG.XG

Tundra

Liquid

OG

Spirit Qualified (Play-In) Entity

MOUZ

VP

PSG Quest

G2 x iG

LGD Gaming

Azure Ray

Aurora

Blacklist International

Nouns

HEROIC

Beastcoast

Riyadh Masters 2024 schedule and results

Play-In (July 4 to 6)

All match times are in Central Time (CT).

Thursday, July 4

Group A 4am: G2 x iG vs. Entity LGD vs. VP Blacklist vs. beastcoast

9:30am: VP vs. Entity Blacklist vs. G2 x iG LGD vs. beastcoast

Group B 6:45am: Aurora vs. Azure Ray HEROIC vs. PSG Quest nouns vs. MOUZ

12:15pm: nouns vs. Aurora HEROIC vs. MOUZ PSG Quest vs. Azure Ray



Friday, July 5

Group A 4am: VP vs. G2 x iG Entity vs. beastcoast Blacklist vs. LGD

9:30am: Entity vs. LGD beastcoast vs. G2 x iG Blacklist vs. VP

Group B 6:45am PSG Quest vs. Aurora Azure Ray vs. MOUZ nouns vs. HEROIC

12:15pm: Azure Ray vs. HEROIC MOUZ vs. Aurora nouns vs. PSG Quest



Saturday, July 6

Group A 4am: G2 x iG vs. LGD Blacklist vs. Entity beastcoast vs. VP

12:15pm Tiebreakers (if necessary).

Group B 6:45am: Aurora vs. HEROIC MOUZ vs. PSG Quest nouns vs. Azure Ray

12:15pm: Tiebreakers (if necessary).



Sunday, July 7

7:30am: Group A 4th vs. Group B 5th Winner proceeds to group stage, loser is eliminated.

11am: Group B 4th vs. Group A 5th Winner proceeds to group stage, loser is eliminated.



Group Stage

The schedule for the group stage is to be announced.

Playoffs

The schedule for the playoff stage is to be announced.

Riyadh Masters 2024 streams: How to watch

Riyadh Masters 2024 will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube across three Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary channels. If you missed the action, spoiler-free VODs will be made available following the conclusion of each matchday.

Streams in other languages are also available—visit the Riyadh Masters 2024 Liquipedia page for an updated list. Dota 2 community streamers may also be broadcasting the matches.

