Riyadh Masters 2024 Dota 2: Schedule, results, and more

Who will emerge victorious this year?
Nicholas Taifalos
Published: Jul 2, 2024 12:12 am

Dota 2‘s Riyadh Masters has returned for 2024, with the big-money Saudi event now folded into this year’s edition of the Esports World Cup. Twenty teams will head to Riyadh to compete for the lion’s share of the massive $5 million USD prize pool.

Riyadh Masters 2024 is just one event among dozens being held in the Saudi Arabian capital over the coming two months as part of the EWC. Victorious teams will also score points toward the Club Championship for their organization, with the winner taking home a cool $7 million bonus.

Team Spirit took down Team Liquid at last year’s iteration of Riyadh Masters, but all eyes will be on Team Falcons as they look to widen the gap at the top of Dota 2‘s competitive charts ahead of TI 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about Riyadh Masters 2024: Schedule, teams, results, and more.

Riyadh Masters 2024 format and teams

Team Secret stand on a stage and lift a trophy at Riyadh Masters 2023.
Team Spirit will be going for back-to-back wins in Saudi Arabia. Photo via Gamers8

Riyadh Masters 2024 is one of the biggest Dota 2 tournaments on the annual calendar and in recent years has rivaled The International for prize pool. This year is no different, with $5 million up for grabs for the 20 teams in attendance.

This year’s edition of the Riyadh Masters sees 12 teams battle through the play-in group stage, with the top eight joining the eight invites in the main event group stage. From there, 16 teams will split into two groups of eight, with each spot earning a seed for the playoff bracket; the top four in each group begin in the upper bracket, while the bottom eight start in the lower bracket.

From there, the 16 will be whittled down to one champion via the double-elimination bracket with the winner walking away $1.5 million richer.

Here are the teams attending Riyadh Masters 2024.

QualificationTeam
Invite (Group Stage)Falcons
BetBoom
Gaimin Gladiators
WBG.XG
Tundra
Liquid
OG
Spirit
Qualified (Play-In)Entity
MOUZ
VP
PSG Quest
G2 x iG
LGD Gaming
Azure Ray
Aurora
Blacklist International
Nouns
HEROIC
Beastcoast

Riyadh Masters 2024 schedule and results

Play-In (July 4 to 6)

All match times are in Central Time (CT).

Thursday, July 4

Group A

  • 4am:
    • G2 x iG vs. Entity
    • LGD vs. VP
    • Blacklist vs. beastcoast
  • 9:30am:
    • VP vs. Entity
    • Blacklist vs. G2 x iG
    • LGD vs. beastcoast

Group B

  • 6:45am:
    • Aurora vs. Azure Ray
    • HEROIC vs. PSG Quest
    • nouns vs. MOUZ
  • 12:15pm:
    • nouns vs. Aurora
    • HEROIC vs. MOUZ
    • PSG Quest vs. Azure Ray

Friday, July 5

Group A

  • 4am:
    • VP vs. G2 x iG
    • Entity vs. beastcoast
    • Blacklist vs. LGD
  • 9:30am:
    • Entity vs. LGD
    • beastcoast vs. G2 x iG
    • Blacklist vs. VP

Group B

  • 6:45am
    • PSG Quest vs. Aurora
    • Azure Ray vs. MOUZ
    • nouns vs. HEROIC
  • 12:15pm:
    • Azure Ray vs. HEROIC
    • MOUZ vs. Aurora
    • nouns vs. PSG Quest

Saturday, July 6

Group A

  • 4am:
    • G2 x iG vs. LGD
    • Blacklist vs. Entity
    • beastcoast vs. VP
  • 12:15pm
    • Tiebreakers (if necessary).

Group B

  • 6:45am:
    • Aurora vs. HEROIC
    • MOUZ vs. PSG Quest
    • nouns vs. Azure Ray
  • 12:15pm:
    • Tiebreakers (if necessary).

Sunday, July 7

  • 7:30am: Group A 4th vs. Group B 5th
    • Winner proceeds to group stage, loser is eliminated.
  • 11am: Group B 4th vs. Group A 5th
    • Winner proceeds to group stage, loser is eliminated.

Group Stage

The schedule for the group stage is to be announced.

Playoffs

The schedule for the playoff stage is to be announced.

Riyadh Masters 2024 streams: How to watch

Riyadh Masters 2024 will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube across three Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary channels. If you missed the action, spoiler-free VODs will be made available following the conclusion of each matchday.

Streams in other languages are also available—visit the Riyadh Masters 2024 Liquipedia page for an updated list. Dota 2 community streamers may also be broadcasting the matches.

