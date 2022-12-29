The 5 best Dota 2 plays of 2022

Another year is scrapped off the Dota 2 calendar. Despite a few hiccups, it was one of the more action-packed competitive seasons for the game where amazing plays happened.

Given the scale of the Majors and The International, professional Dota 2 players are expected to bring their A-game to each tournament. When that’s the case, fans get to watch some of the highest quality Dota 2 that’s being played in that particular moment.

While amazing plays can also take place in ranked matches, they matter the most when they happen on stage. In addition to the level of skill featured in such moments, one should also take in external factors to account, like the stakes and the pressure of playing in front of a crowd.

The following five plays were able to make Dota 2 fans gasp the loudest, and they only scratch the surface of Dota 2’s brilliance that was presented over 2022.

Team Liquid vs. Team Aster — Flawless teamfight execution — The International 2022

When the enemy team has the Aegis of Immortal, it’s generally a decent idea to hold off your resources until it expires, unless you find a golden opportunity.

The situation featured in this play doesn’t look salvageable for Liquid vs. Aster at TI11, but they make the most of it with their perfect teamfight coordination. After getting chipped down to almost 25 percent of his HP, Liquid’s Mars finds the perfect opening with an assist from Disruptor.

Team Aster vs. OG — Monet’s last stand — ESL One Malaysia 2022

Sieging the enemy base may look like a simple job from the outside. The situation occurs when one of the teams has a significant advantage over the other one, but all can come crashing down with a single critical hit.

As OG gOT ready to seal the deal versus Aster at ESL One Malaysia 2022, Monet decided to give it his all with Phantom Assassin. One critical hit followed the other, and Monet achieved Rampage by killing five OG heroes.

Tundra Esports vs. BOOM Esports — Saksa and the key to positioning — Galaxy: Invitational Series Dubai 2022

Tundra Esports found themselves in a fight that they didn’t want to be a part of against BOOM Esports at Galaxy: Invitational Series Dubai 2022.

As they got caught one by one, Saksa positioned himself in the trees with Hoodwink to land an amazing stun. His attempts were followed up by Nine’s Timbersaw as Tundra unexpectedly wiped BOOM.

BOOM Esports vs. Evil Geniuses — The 1.4 percent Black Hole — The International 2022

BOOM had one of the worst starts to TI11. The team was on the brink of elimination, and they needed two wins against EG to force a tiebreaker. Considering EG were on top of their group, the situation looked grim for the SEA participant until they came out swinging in the final morning of the group stage.

Though BOOM had the lead, they were highly cautious of EG’s Naga Siren. They needed a flawless teamfight to advance to EG’s throne, and their solution came in the form of two perfect Black Holes by Fnz’s Enigma.

Team Secret vs. Thunder Awaken — Nisha’s nail-biting Manta doge — The International 2022

Thunder Awaken were one of the hottest teams at TI11. The SA underdogs surprised the Dota 2 world with their skill, and they also almost had Secret’s number.

Despite giving Secret a run for their money, TA found themselves cornered in their base, but they weren’t out just yet. In one of the late-game fights, TA almost pinned down Secret as Nisha’s Drow Ranger was one hit away from dying.

With his Cheese on cooldown, Nisha couldn’t afford getting tagged even once as Pakazs’s auto attack was flying toward him. Nisha dodged the attack with his Manta Style and used the Cheese immediately as Pakazs’ Morphling got hexed.