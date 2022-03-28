Chinese Dota Pro Circuit going on pause due to citywide COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai

The small interruption is set to last from March 30 to April 8.

China has just entered its strictest lockdown in over two years, specifically initiating citywide lockdown in Shanghai. In order to comply with this new mandate, Perfect World is placing a pause on the China 2022 Dota Pro Circuit Spring Tour.

The regional league will officially pause following the conclusion of matches scheduled to run on March 29. The tournament organizer is currently aiming to resume full operations on April 8, though that date is tentative.

To cooperate with a citywide lockdown in Shanghai, where most DPC CN teams and the PWRD DPC CN production studios are located, DPC CN will go on pause after the matches of Mar 29 conclude. The tentative return date is April 8.



According to AP, a “growing outbreak” of COVID-19 in Shanghai wasn’t able to be contained with simple, limited lockdowns of housing compounds and workplaces like in previous instances. This will be run in two phases starting today, though smaller lockdowns have been occurring within communities over the last several weeks.

During this period, mass testing will be conducted within the city, residents will be required to stay at home, and all businesses not deemed essential will be closed, including public transport. You can read more about the specifics of this lockdown and China’s ongoing “zero-tolerance” approach to COVID-19 here.

This is directly affecting Perfect World because its main DPC production studio is located in Shanghai, along with many of the teams competing in the regional league.

Heading into this break, PSG.LGD remains atop the regional standings for a second year, though Royal Never Give Up and Xtreme Gaming are keeping up with the current kings, trailing by just a single series in terms of record.