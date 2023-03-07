Team Secret parts ways with 2 key players ahead of second Dota Pro Circuit tour

Team Secret’s relegation from the first division of the Western European Dota Pro Circuit has triggered a series of roster moves. Two key members, Baqyt “Zayac” Emiljanov and Roman “Resolut1on” Fomynok, are leaving the team, Team Secret confirmed today.

Also known as the self-proclaimed “best offlane duo,” Zayac and Resolut1on met under Secret’s roof shortly before The International 2022 and evolved into being a vital part of the team on their way to second place at the event.

It wasn't an easy decision to make but today we wish farewell to our offlane duo, Resolut1on & Zayac.



They will be placed on the inactive roster until we can find a fitting home for them.



We thank them for the crazy journey we shared and wish them the best ahead 🤍#SecretDota pic.twitter.com/wDSwzTXW8V — Team Secret (@teamsecret) March 7, 2023

Given Secret’s run started in the Last Chance Qualifiers, second place at TI11 was a miraculous result for the team and fans. Such a result also meant that the roster stuck together with a minor change, but they were nowhere close to their TI form after that.

Michał “Nisha” Jankowski’s absence negatively impacted the team, and they couldn’t find an answer to their problems in time to avoid relegation. The harsh end result called for immediate changes, however, ones that Clement “Puppey” Ivanov is going through with a heavy heart.

Our captain Puppey shared a few thoughts on our recent roster change.#SecretDota pic.twitter.com/2wFji0W6rb — Team Secret (@teamsecret) March 7, 2023

In a letter addressed to Zayac and Resolut1on, Puppey expressed his gratitude to them for joining Secret and helping him achieve success “in a year where it seemed impossible.” Reflecting on all the awesome experiences and fun times, Puppey wished both players success in the future.

At the time of writing, Team Secret is yet to announce who will be replacing the two departing members, but there are rumors that the team might have been practicing with Polish players who fans haven’t been able to identify yet.