Resolut1on could leave Team Secret for Old G in huge Dota 2 roster shuffle

The Lima Major is in its final stages, which means many of the teams who didn’t attend or exited the event early are in the midst of their first roster shuffle of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit. And, after weeks of speculation, it looks like we finally know at least one of the moves that Team Secret is going to make.

According to multiple sources close to the team, Secret’s lovable offlaner Roman “Resolut1on” Fominok is going to be departing the team at some point over the next week. His next destination might also already be locked in, as he seems set to join OG’s off-shoot roster—Old G.

One source said to Escore that there is a “high probability” that Reso will depart Secret’s lineup to join Old G in a move that will replace the team’s position four player Arif “MSS” Anwar. This also lines up with a comment from current HYDRA manager Svyatoslav “Frank-” Orlovskiyy, who said that a player from Secret would be joining Old G, and Ceb would transition from playing offlane to the four spot.

Ceb is no stranger to playing a support role, though he is best known for his offlane play. However, if he is moving to make room for Reso to join up, the swap makes perfect sense and will empower the duo as a pair.

Frank- also said a Croatian offlaner will step into position five for Old G. Going off of notability, veteran Damir “Mitch” Škaričić fits the “Old But Gold” approach for the roster should he come over from Ancient Tribe and would be a suitable replacement for n0tail, who previously commented about not being “ready to grind” on a competitive level again.

If this information holds up, barring the guesswork about Mitch, this would be Old G’s lineup going into the DPC Spring Tour as they look to earn a spot in Division II via the open qualifiers, or potentially purchase a spot from a team after failing to make it in during the last tour.

no[o]ne

Topson

Resolu1on

Ceb

TBD Rumored to be Croatian player swapping from offlane to position five



This also brings up even more question marks about Secret’s ongoing rebuild.

Puppey has been grinding Dota a lot in recent weeks and rumors point to RAMZES jumping from Eastern to Western Europe to join up with the TI all-timer. However, Reso leaving the team leaves a gap in the roster that RAMZES wouldn’t fill unless he or one of Secret’s current core players—BOOM or Crystallis—swap roles to offlane.

Reso leaving also opens the door for Zayac’s departure too, as the pair are great friends and have marketed themselves as the “best offlane duo” in Dota. But for now, fans just have to wait until the Lima Major ends on March 5 before the doors really blow open on the DPC roster shuffle.