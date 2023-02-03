RAMZES leaves Darksiders, opens the way for potential Team Secret rumors

RAMZES has left Darksiders after the Eastern European team failed to qualify for the Lima Major, meaning he is a free agent heading into the Dota Pro Circuit Spring Tour—with rumors already flying about his next stop.

In a detailed voice message on his Telegram page, RAMZES discussed his former team’s results during the DPC Winter Tour, noting he felt the team was strong but the entire situation surrounding Darksiders degraded as their first DPC season went on.

For Darksiders, the rag-tag squad headlined by RAMZES and SoNNeikO started the DPC season with two strong wins but failed to close out another series after that. They finished 2-5 overall but had a 7-11 match record that included single-game wins over both BetBoom and Team Spirit.

“We started good, but we finished like shit. All because we weren’t solving the issues appearing within the team.” RAMZES said. “On the contrary, everything was getting worse every day. Even those two victories could not have happened. We could have been relegated from Division I altogether but we also could have won against any of the strongest teams in the region. It was very random. Everything depended on the mood and other things.”

While Darksiders did avoid relegation to Division II for the Spring Tour, the lack of problem-solving and general dysfunction of the team has led to RAMZES departing.

According to the long-time CIS star, even though fans and analysts questioned how a team featuring himself and SoNNeikO as such strong, leading personalities could work, he wanted to give the roster a shot over some of the other offers he got from other CIS and several Western European teams. However, now that he is out of the team, he plans to take some time away for the rest of the DPC Winter Tour before making a decision on what to do next.

That decision might have already been finalized, however, as recent rumors of Puppey recruiting RAMZES to join Team Secret have surfaced and picked up steam.

Secret had an even worse DPC season than Darksiders, going from a second-place finish to punching a ticket for Division II following a 1-6 record in what is currently the most competitive region in all of Dota. Now it seems like Puppey and Secret are ready to shake things up, with roster shuffle rumors making the rounds.

RAMZES was already rumored to be Secret’s target to replace Crystallis as the team’s carry, but Dota commentator syndereN has added an additional bit of information on his podcast We Say Things surrounding another CIS core player—Nemiga Gaming’s Stanislav “Malr1ne” Potorak.

According to those rumors, RAMZES will join Secret as its carry while Malr1ne will take BOOM’s spot in the mid lane. This would be a reset point for Puppey, Resolut1on, and Zayac as they try to battle their way back into Division I ahead of the next Majors.