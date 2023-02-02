Team Liquid is making sure MATUMBAMAN is remembered as one of the best to ever play Dota 2

MATUMBAMAN cemented himself as a Dota 2 legend when he won The International 7 with Team Liquid in 2017. But the rest of his career, before and after, makes a strong case for him being one of the best players to ever compete in the game.

Now he’s retired, Team Liquid wanted to make sure his legacy and the impact he’s had as a Dota 2 player is remembered by breaking down some of the impressive numbers he accrued throughout his career.

For example, his win rate percentage at The International is a little under 60 percent, and he’s dealt more building damage, killed more neutrals, earnt more gold from kills, and accrued more net worth than any other Dota 2 pro in the scene.

They also touched on the impact he’s had on certain heroes like Necrophos, on which he’s done a whopping 128 Reaper’s Scythe kills, Phantom Assassin, on which he’s crit someone for a staggering 6.2k damage, and Broodmother, on which his win rate is an absurd 77.5 percent.

The impact he had as a carry and mid-lane player for Liquid transcends numbers, but they still prove he was, indeed, one of the best and most consistent players in the eight years he played at the highest level.

It was fitting that he came full circle in the ending, hanging up the boots with an emphatic ‘one-last-ride’ stint with Liquid. It was almost the perfect send-off, too, had they lifted the Aegis at The International 2022. But a third-place finish off the back of some classic MATUMBAMAN performances was not far off.