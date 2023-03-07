Zayac likely to leave Team Secret with Resolut1on in a strange Dota 2 roster shuffle

The duo is out, and the shuffle is looking very strange.

Two additional dominoes in Team Secret’s impending Dota 2 roster shuffle have seemingly fallen, with another player set to exit the lineup while the team’s previous newcomer moves to an entirely new position.

The ink is all but dry on the goodbye messages for Resolut1on as he is likely to leave Secret’s roster, but it looks like his laning partner is also set to pack his bags.

According to multiple insiders with information about Secret’s moves, Zayac has already left the Dota 2 team. Though neither his nor Reso’s departures have been publicly announced, reporter Arseny Kuzminsky and at least one other insider have confirmed the moves—also noting that Reso is set to join Old G.

Reso and Zayac joined Secret’s lineup as Puppey and his teammates were at their lowest in the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit. The storied laning duo came in and quickly turned things around, injecting that roster with an energy and dynamic that would help lift it all the way to a second-place finish at The International 11.

Unfortunately, the self-proclaimed “best offlane duo” in Dota could not keep Secret from regressing during the 2023 DPC’s opening tour after Secret lost Nisha to Team Liquid and was relegated after an overall poor performance.

While there is no insight on Zayac’s next Dota 2 roster home just yet, there is some additional info about where Secret might be looking for its new talent.

W_zayac also out of Team Secret, as well as Reso.



Meanwhile, BOOM’s pubs are totally offlane. pic.twitter.com/4yxqnmXHlw — Arseny Kuzminsky (@_koozya) March 6, 2023

Prior to this new wave of insider talk, it appeared Secret was courting RAMZES to join as a core player—along with the potential addition of Nemiga Gaming’s Malr1ne. It now appears that plans have changed for at least part of those rumors since it looks like BOOM will remain with the team and two other players have been brought up.

BOOM has been practicing a lot of offlane heroes in recent Dota sessions, and at least one insider has confirmed that Secret’s most likely move is to swap him out of the core spot and into position three.

This will open up the mid lane for an incoming player or potential Crystallis role swap, with Winter Bear’s Mikey being mentioned for the role by Team Sexy coach Vladislav “Kozak” Lazurenko.

Should that be the case, that will leave them with only the other support role to fill. Puppey and Secret are reportedly testing out a number of Dota 2 players, including a currently unnamed position-four youngster out of Poland.