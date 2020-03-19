T1’s Dota 2 roster is playing with two new Singaporean players

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

T1 are playing in a new tournament with two Singaporean veterans after just recently letting go of Dominik “Black^” Reitmeier and Yixuan “Xuan” Guo. Those moves came after the team failed to qualify for multiple tournaments, including the ESL One Los Angeles Major,

This means that, besides T1’s sole founding Korean member in Lee “Forev” Sang-don, the roster is comprised entirely of Southeast Asian players.

The Korean organization is currently participating in an online tournament, the Thailand Celestial Cup. It features 12 teams and a $14,000 prize pool.

To fill the two empty slots, T1 has opted for two players who have been staples in the Singaporean Dota 2 scene. Galvin “Meracle” Kang and Wilson “Poloson” Koh are standing-in as the carry and hard support for the team.

Both players are long-time teammates who have played together in organizations like First Departure and Resurgence. The two players were recruited to Alpha x Hashtag at the beginning of the season, but have since moved on to other projects.

Meracle has made waves in the international community with his split-push play on various heroes, especially Naga Siren, and was one of the first pioneers to play an aggressive split-pushing style that saw him running behind towers to cut creep waves.

Since T1’s roster announcement at the start of the season, they’ve already made several changes to their roster and have been unable to settle on their final look.