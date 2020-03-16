Black^ and Xuan removed from T1’s Dota 2 roster

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

T1’s Dota 2 roster is likely going to be changing again soon. Dominik “Black^” Reitmeier and Yixuan “Xuan” Guo will no longer be a part of the organization.

While T1 is yet to make an official announcement, Dota 2‘s registration site for the Dota Pro Circuit revealed that the two players have been removed from the team.

The full roster was officially announced two weeks ago, but the current team sans founding player Lee “Forev” Sang-don has been registered in the system since Jan. 31.

Black^ and Xuan are near-polar opposites when it comes to their experiences in Dota 2. Black^ is a noted journeyman who’s played and stood in for organizations spanning the globe since 2011. Meanwhile, Xuan has spent most of his young career in North America, having only played at one major LAN event at DreamLeague Season 12 in 2019.

We couldn't show our best and failed to make through the Qualifiers. Thank you fans for supporting us, we'll try our best to come back next tournament.#T1WIN #T1Fighting pic.twitter.com/X9gynoOKLW — T1 (@T1) March 15, 2020

T1 recently competed in the qualifier for the ONE Esports Dota 2 Invitational in Jakarta. They lost twice against Team Oracle and weren’t able to secure a berth at the event.

T1’s active roster consists of Forev, Muhammad “inYourdreaM” Rizky, and Tri “Jhocam” Kuncoro. The team will be hard-pressed to find established talent this late into the season. The organization has already cycled through several players in its short life and has so far not settled on a roster.

With the competitive season of Dota 2 in jeopardy following the cancellation and postponement of several tournaments, finding a working roster remains an uphill task for the esteemed Korean organization that’s yet to make its first appearance in the DPC.