SumaiL is the 1,000th player to play 1,000 professional Dota 2 matches

Competitive Dota 2 has reached a new milestone as SumaiL became the 1,000th player to join the 1,000 professional Dota 2 match club during his stellar run at ESL One Los Angeles Online.

The elite 1000 Club (1000+ pro Dota 2 matches) just got it's 100th member.



1st Member: @Silentdota2 (16th May 2015)

100th Member: @SumaaaaiL (today)



More stats to follow …



(ty to @wykrhm & @bukkadota for the lovely picture of some of the first members) pic.twitter.com/PyiKHlOqNb — Ben Steenhuisen (@Noxville) April 17, 2020

This club contains many of the most legendary figures to ever play Dota at the highest level, and puts into perspective just how long the game has been going with a top tier esports scene.

The first player to ever reach that milestone was Airat “Silent” Gaziev in 2015 while playing for Team Empire. SumaiL joins his current captain N0tail on the list after helping OG put on a show at the ongoing Major.

Because this is such an insane mark in the history of the Dota competitive scene, statistician and head of datDota Ben “Noxville” Steenhuisen compiled a list of the most notable numbers and other facts from the 1,000 player pool.

Firstly, the 1,000 pro-game club includes 23 of the 35 International Champions, with only TI6 winners Wings Gaming not having a single representative on the board.

International and Team Players Represented TI1 – Natus Vincere Puppey, Dendi, and XBOCT TI2 – Invictus Gaming Ferrari and Faith TI3 – Alliance Loda, s4, Bulldog, EGM, and Akke TI4 – Newbee Hao and xiao8 TI5 – Evil Geniuses Fear, Sumail, Universe, Aui, and ppd TI6 – Wings N/A TI7 – Team Liquid MATUMBAMAN, Miracle-, MinD_ContRoL, and KuroKy TI8 and TI9 – OG Jerax and N0tail

Collectively, if you sat down and started watching every match that those 1,000 players have competed in, you would be watching 13,4321 matches and it would take you roughly 496 weeks to finish them all if every player stopped competing now. That is around 83,328 hours of top-level Dota you would need to sit through and the collection of players win 77,924 of those games, or a 58 percent winrate.

And outside of the hours players and who made it in, here are the top statistical performers in each major category.

Game Stats

Most Games

Fly – 2,052

Kuro – 1,995

Fata – 1,953

Highest Winrates

Zai – 67 percent

Puppey – 66.1 percent

Arteezy – 65.4 percent

Most Kills

Per Game

Miracle- – 9.10

Somnus – 8.25

SumaiL – 7.93

Per Minute of Gameplay

Miracle- – 0.247

Somnus – 0.219

SumaiL – 0.211

Per Life

Miracle- – 2.31

Paparazi – 2.26

No[o]ne – 2.23

Most Assists

Per Game

Yapz0r – 13.79

Kaka – 13.03

Jabz – 12.59

Per Minute of Gameplay

Yapz0r – 0.356

Kaka – 0.354

Fng – 0.334

Most Deaths

Per Game

ALWAYSWANNAFLY – 6.35

Solo – 5.96

Fng – 5.95

Per Assist

Artur “Goblak” Kostenko – 0.59

ALWAYSWANNAFLY – 0.58

Ixmike88 – 0.54

There are going to be a number of top players that join the 1,000 pro-game club in the coming years, but this moment is a huge accomplishment for Valve and the Dota competitive scene as a whole.