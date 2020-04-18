SumaiL is the 1,000th player to play 1,000 professional Dota 2 matches

Competitive Dota 2 has reached a new milestone as SumaiL became the 1,000th player to join the 1,000 professional Dota 2 match club during his stellar run at ESL One Los Angeles Online.
This club contains many of the most legendary figures to ever play Dota at the highest level, and puts into perspective just how long the game has been going with a top tier esports scene.
The first player to ever reach that milestone was Airat “Silent” Gaziev in 2015 while playing for Team Empire. SumaiL joins his current captain N0tail on the list after helping OG put on a show at the ongoing Major.
Because this is such an insane mark in the history of the Dota competitive scene, statistician and head of datDota Ben “Noxville” Steenhuisen compiled a list of the most notable numbers and other facts from the 1,000 player pool.
Firstly, the 1,000 pro-game club includes 23 of the 35 International Champions, with only TI6 winners Wings Gaming not having a single representative on the board.
|International and Team
|Players Represented
|TI1 – Natus Vincere
|Puppey, Dendi, and XBOCT
|TI2 – Invictus Gaming
|Ferrari and Faith
|TI3 – Alliance
|Loda, s4, Bulldog, EGM, and Akke
|TI4 – Newbee
|Hao and xiao8
|TI5 – Evil Geniuses
|Fear, Sumail, Universe, Aui, and ppd
|TI6 – Wings
|N/A
|TI7 – Team Liquid
|MATUMBAMAN, Miracle-, MinD_ContRoL, and KuroKy
|TI8 and TI9 – OG
|Jerax and N0tail
Collectively, if you sat down and started watching every match that those 1,000 players have competed in, you would be watching 13,4321 matches and it would take you roughly 496 weeks to finish them all if every player stopped competing now. That is around 83,328 hours of top-level Dota you would need to sit through and the collection of players win 77,924 of those games, or a 58 percent winrate.
And outside of the hours players and who made it in, here are the top statistical performers in each major category.
Game Stats
Most Games
- Fly – 2,052
- Kuro – 1,995
- Fata – 1,953
Highest Winrates
- Zai – 67 percent
- Puppey – 66.1 percent
- Arteezy – 65.4 percent
Most Kills
Per Game
- Miracle- – 9.10
- Somnus – 8.25
- SumaiL – 7.93
Per Minute of Gameplay
- Miracle- – 0.247
- Somnus – 0.219
- SumaiL – 0.211
Per Life
- Miracle- – 2.31
- Paparazi – 2.26
- No[o]ne – 2.23
Most Assists
Per Game
- Yapz0r – 13.79
- Kaka – 13.03
- Jabz – 12.59
Per Minute of Gameplay
- Yapz0r – 0.356
- Kaka – 0.354
- Fng – 0.334
Most Deaths
Per Game
- ALWAYSWANNAFLY – 6.35
- Solo – 5.96
- Fng – 5.95
Per Assist
- Artur “Goblak” Kostenko – 0.59
- ALWAYSWANNAFLY – 0.58
- Ixmike88 – 0.54
There are going to be a number of top players that join the 1,000 pro-game club in the coming years, but this moment is a huge accomplishment for Valve and the Dota competitive scene as a whole.