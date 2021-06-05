PSG.LGD pull ahead, Liquid on brink of elimination at WePlay Esports AniMajor

There is still a massive tie, but the standings are slowly taking shape.

The second day of the WePlay Esports AniMajor’s group stage continued the draw-heavy nature of the Dota 2 event, but it at least saw one of its four-way ties broken during the final series of the day.

PSG.LGD pulled away from the pack despite going 3-1 on the day since Evil Geniuses failed to close out their series against Vici Gaming. Ame and his squad handled business against Team Liquid to close out day two, improving to 6-2 with a 2-0 sweep.

Liquid were by far the biggest losers of the second day, becoming the only team to lose three series after dropping four straight games to Nigma and LGD.

TNC Predator also climbed out of the lower half of the standings, beating both beastcoast and Nigma 2-0. Because Nigma lost to TNC, there is still a four-way tie heading into day three, with EG, Nigma, TNC, and Vici all sitting in second behind LGD at 5-3.

Day three should shape the top and bottom of the standings from the start, with LGD facing off against TNC and EG back to back. And, if Liquid loses either of their series against TNC or Team Spirit, they will likely be the first team eliminated from the group stage.

Matches will begin with LGD and TNC and Vici against beastcoast at 6am CT.