Nigma continues to fall apart with second Dota 2 departure in 2 days

Nigma Galaxy has undergone yet another roster change within the span of two days. Following the recent departure of mid-laner Sumail Hassan, the organization bid farewell to yet another player, Ammar “ATF” Al-Assaf, today, May 9.

ATF was moved to the inactive roster back in April 2023, and he has been scrimming with Quest Esports’ Ooredoo Thunders, who were looking for an offlaner after removing Faruk “Wuiter” Terci from their roster.

Related: Nigma shuffling players again as disastrous Dota 2 season forces more changes

ATF will spend the next DPC season on loan at @questesports_!



Good luck @AmmarAlassaf6💙💜 pic.twitter.com/cD374aGtRp — Nigma Galaxy (@NigmaGalaxy) May 9, 2023

This roster move ATF isn’t a permanent one, however, since Nigma said he would be on loan at Ooredoo for the summer Dota Pro Circuit season. Ooredoo competed in the first division of the Western European DPC during the spring season and placed fifth, narrowly missing out on competing at the Berlin Major.

With SumaiL leaving Nigma, fans wondered whether ATF could find himself a spot on the team, and since that’s not the case, Nigma will need to find two new players before the summer season kicks off.

Given Nigma’s elevator status, continuously bouncing between division one and division two, it might have become harder for the team to secure top-tier talent because they’re miles away from attending a Major or participating at The International.

Rumors currently point to Yuma Langlet, the carry player of D2 Hustlers, joining Nigma. Yuma had been playing with the Hustlers in two different regions, and the team recently advanced to the first division of WEU DPC and changed their name to D1 Hustlers.