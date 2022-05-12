Mind Games to forfeit initial match at Dota Pro Circuit Stockholm Major due to continued visa issues

The team is facing surprise delays in travel, which could put their tournament hopes in jeopardy.

The first day of the Dota Pro Circuit’s Spring Tour Major looked like it might go off without any serious issues. But with the current season’s messy track record, it was only a matter of time until something happened. And this time, it involved more travel issues for Mind Games.

Mind Games did not receive their travel visas in time to make it to Sweden for the start of the event, according to ESL, the tournament organizers of the Stockholm Major.

Update on Mind Games:



Despite previous confirmation of approval from the VISA center, three of their players did not receive their VISA in time and were not able to travel to Stockholm for the start of the tournament. — ESL Dota2 @ the Stockholm Major! 🐣 (@ESLDota2) May 12, 2022

This news comes after Mind Games already announced they would be playing without two of their core players, Danil “Bignum” Shekhovtsov and Semion “CemaTheSlayer” Krivulya, because they were unable to travel out of Ukraine for a variety of reasons. The duo was set to be replaced by PuckChamp support players Genadiy “Astral” Motuz and Andrey “Dukalis” Kuropatkin for the duration of the Major.

Now, three other players are experiencing travel issues despite previously receiving confirmation of approval for their visas ahead of the event.

Because of this unintended delay, ESL has handed Mind Games a forfeit loss for the team’s first-round match against Thunder Awaken, which would have been the final game on Group B’s day one schedule. But the team is not being penalized in any other way at this time. The TO is continuing to communicate and work with the team during this situation.

The team is currently scheduled to play Gaimin Gladiators and TSM tomorrow. If they take three consecutive forfeits due to these travel delays, it’s unlikely that they will have a real chance to advance out of the group stage due to their remaining schedule being extremely difficult.

Additional updates will be provided by ESL as Mind Games attempts to make their way to Stockholm to compete in the Major.