Geek Fam partners with The Academy of Esports to launch Geek Academy

Geek Fam is making moves to become more than just a competitive esports organization in Southeast Asia after teaming up with The Academy of Esports to launch its own development platform.

Geek Academy is a program that will focus on helping players improve their gameplay while also offering specific courses on honing skills for the esports world. The new academy will focus on both Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2 with direct input from the team’s professional rosters.

“Hey Fam! We are excited to announce our newest addition to the Geek Family, please give a warm & geeky welcome to Geek Academy,” Geek Fam’s announcement read. “The Geek Academy offers a new accessible program catered to not only the hardcore gamers pursuing the competitive scene but also those who want to improve their in-game skills for the enjoyment of casual play. Who knows, the team might stop by for a special coaching session.”

Along with teaching basic mechanics and strategy for two of the most popular esports in the world, it will also have classes on conflict management, decision making, and social skills.

“Our Tuition Programme focuses primarily on our students’ Cognitive Development,” Geek Fam said. “We educate them about hard cognitive skills such as Hand-Eye coordination skills and Anticipation & Reaction time, as well as training their soft cognitive skills such as the process of analysis and critical thinking, while multitasking.”

In a space like esports, learning how to properly analyze and problem solve during tense situations is crucial. Being able to learn communication skills and mental tricks from professional players like Kim “DuBu” Doo-young and Carlo “Kuku” Palad is something that could really boost a student’s gameplay.

You can read more about session details and scheduling on Geek Fam’s website.