Full schedule, standings, and results for 2022 Dota Pro Circuit Summer Tour Regional League

The third and final segment of the 2021-22 Dota Pro Circuit is now underway with all six regions competing in a lineup of Summer Tour regional leagues to decide who will take top billing in pursuit of a spot at The International 11.

Some teams have already punched their tickets to TI, but others still have a good chance to make the final cut by outperforming the competition within their regions and then taking the global stage by storm at the Arlington Major in August.

Running deep into July, with the final set of matches on July 15, this is the last chance for teams in Division I to qualify for the Major and a TI invite, but the remaining teams who don’t make it and are competing in Division II will need all the practice they can get before the regional and last chance qualifiers later this year.

Prize pool and format

Across all six regions, prize pool and format largely remain the same, with teams in Division I competing for their share of $205,000, 920 Pro Circuit points, and a spot at the Arlington Major—though the Major invites do differ between regions.

Western Europe: Four teams

China: Four teams

Eastern Europe: Three teams

Southeast Asia: Three teams

North America: Two teams

South America: Two teams

Even though the Summer Tour marks the end of the 2022 DPC’s regular season, placements still matter for the first regional league of the 2023 DPC season too.

At the end of the Summer Tour, the bottom two teams from Division I will drop into Division II, with the top two rosters from Division II moving up to replace them. Likewise, the bottom two teams from Division II will be relegated out of the regional league to let two new teams from an open qualifier compete—depending on how many teams stay together post-TI11 since these won’t actually impact teams until the next season begins.

As for the impact the Summer Tour has on the final standings, following the Arlington Major, the top twelve teams by DPC points will directly qualify for TI11. Six additional spots will be decided through regional qualifiers, which are open to every team competing in the Summer Tour. The two final spots will be given to the top finishers at an LCQ that will be held just before TI11 in October, where the second and third-place teams from each region’s qualifiers will compete in a large bracket.

With all of that in mind, here are the full regional results for all six regions across both Division I and II—updated as the matches are completed. You can also view a full schedule for the regional leagues on the official Dota Pro Circuit website.

Western Europe DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

Rank Team Series Games DPC Points Seed Prize 1 Entity 3-1 6-3 400 Arlington Major Invite $30,000 2 OG 3-1 6-2 240 Arlington Major Invite $28,000 3 Tean Liquid 3-1 7-3 160 Arlington Major Invite $27,000 4 Tundra Esports 3-1 7-3 80 Arlington Major Invite $26,000 5 Gaimin Gladiators 1-3 2-6 40 $25,000 6 goonsquad 1-2 2-5 N/A $24,000 7 Team Secret 1-3 4-6 N/A Demoted to Division II $23,000 8 Alliance 0-3 0-6 N/A Demoted to Division II $22,000

Division II

Rank Team Series DPC Points Seed Prize 1 Into the Breach 4-0 N/A Promoted to Division I $17,000 2 Nigma Galaxy 4-0 N/A Promoted to Division I $16,000 3 IVY 3-1 N/A $15,000 4 DGG Esports 2-2 N/A $11,000 5 Brame 1-3 N/A $9,000 6 Team Bald Reborn 1-2 N/A $7,000 7 11Monkeyz 0-3 N/A Relegated N/A 8 EU Rejects 0-4 N/A Relegated N/A

China DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

Rank Team Series DPC Points Seed Prize 1 Royal Never Give Up 3-1 400 Arlington Major Invite $30,000 2 Team Aster 3-1 240 Arlington Major Invite $28,000 3 PSG.LGD 2-2 160 Arlington Major Invite $27,000 4 Vici Gaming 2-2 80 Arlington Major Invite $26,000 5 Xtreme Gaming 2-1 40 $25,000 6 Aster.Aries 1-3 N/A $24,000 7 Dandelion Esports Club 1-2 N/A Demoted to Division II $23,000 8 EHOME 1-3 N/A Demoted to Division II $22,000

Division II

Rank Team Series DPC Points Seed Prize 1 Team Magma 3-1 N/A Promoted to Division I $17,000 2 CDEC Gaming 3-1 N/A Promoted to Division I $16,000 3 Invictus Gaming 3-1 N/A $15,000 4 Team Fusion 2-1 N/A $11,000 5 LBZS 2-2 N/A $9,000 6 ShenZhen 1-2 N/A $7,000 7 Team Saiyan 1-3 N/A Relegated N/A 8 Ybb Gaming 0-4 N/A Relegated N/A

Eastern Europe DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

Rank Team Series DPC Points Seed Prize 1 Team Spirit 3-0 400 Arlington Major Invite $30,000 2 Natus Vincere 3-1 240 Arlington Major Invite $28,000 3 BetBoom Team 3-1 160 Arlington Major Invite $27,000 4 Outsiders 2-1 80 $26,000 5 One Move 2-2 40 $25,000 6 Rune Eaters 1-3 N/A $24,000 7 Mind Games 1-3 N/A Demoted to Division II $23,000 8 Pari Parni 0-4 N/A Demoted to Division II $22,000

Division II

Rank Team Series DPC Points Seed Prize 1 Nemiga Gaming 4-0 N/A Promoted to Division I $17,000 2 cybercats 2-1 N/A Promoted to Division I $16,000 3 HellRaisers 2-1 N/A $15,000 4 HYDRA 2-2 N/A $11,000 5 No Sorry 2-2 N/A $9,000 6 PuckChamp 2-2 N/A $7,000 7 Team Empire 1-3 N/A Relegated N/A 8 X3 0-4 N/A Relegated N/A

Southeast Asia DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

Rank Team Series DPC Points Seed Prize 1 Fnatic 3-0 400 Arlington Major Invite $30,000 2 RSG 3-1 240 Arlington Major Invite $28,000 3 Talon Esports 3-1 160 Arlington Major Invite $27,000 4 BOOM Esports 2-1 80 $26,000 5 T1 2-1 40 $25,000 6 Nigma Galaxy SEA 1-4 N/A $24,000 7 Team SMG 1-3 N/A Demoted to Division II $23,000 8 Polaris Esports 0-4 N/A Demoted to Division II $22,000

Division II

Rank Team Series DPC Points Seed Prize 1 Lilgun 4-0 N/A Promoted to Division I $17,000 2 Army Geniuses 3-1 N/A Promoted to Division I $16,000 3 Execration 3-0 N/A $15,000 4 Made in Philippines 2-2 N/A $11,000 5 Atlantis 1-3 N/A $9,000 6 Summit Gaming 1-3 N/A $7,000 7 TNC Predator 1-3 N/A Relegated N/A 8 Neon Esports 0-3 N/A Relegated N/A

North America DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

Rank Team Series DPC Points Seed Prize 1 nouns 4-0 400 Arlington Major Invite $30,000 2 Quincy Crew 4-0 240 Arlington Major Invite $28,000 3 Evil Geniuses 3-1 160 $27,000 4 TSM 2-2 80 $26,000 5 The Cut 1-3 40 $25,000 6 Wildcard Gaming 1-3 N/A $24,000 7 5RATFORCESTAFF 0-3 N/A Demoted to Division II $23,000 8 felt 0-3 N/A Demoted to Division II $22,000

Division II

Rank Team Series DPC Points Seed Prize 1 KBU.US 4-0 N/A Promoted to Division I $17,000 2 Alpha 3-0 N/A Promoted to Division I $16,000 3 Eternity 2-2 N/A $15,000 4 Team DogChamp 2-2 N/A $11,000 5 5ManMidas 1-2 N/A $9,000 6 Arkosh Gaming 1-2 N/A $7,000 7 Simply TOOBASED 1-3 N/A Relegated N/A 8 Happy Seals 0-3 N/A Relegated N/A

South America DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

Rank Team Series DPC Points Seed Prize 1 Infamous 3-0 400 Arlington Major Invite $30,000 2 Thunder Awaken 3-1 240 Arlington Major Invite $28,000 3 beastcoast 2-1 160 $27,000 4 SG esports 2-2 80 $26,000 5 Infinity 1-2 40 $25,000 6 Tempest 1-3 N/A $24,000 7 Wolf Team 1-2 N/A Demoted to Division II $23,000 8 Hokori 0-2 N/A Demoted to Division II $22,000

Division II