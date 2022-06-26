Full schedule, standings, and results for 2022 Dota Pro Circuit Summer Tour Regional League

One last ride before a trip to Singapore for The International.

Photo via Valve

The third and final segment of the 2021-22 Dota Pro Circuit is now underway with all six regions competing in a lineup of Summer Tour regional leagues to decide who will take top billing in pursuit of a spot at The International 11. 

Some teams have already punched their tickets to TI, but others still have a good chance to make the final cut by outperforming the competition within their regions and then taking the global stage by storm at the Arlington Major in August. 

Running deep into July, with the final set of matches on July 15, this is the last chance for teams in Division I to qualify for the Major and a TI invite, but the remaining teams who don’t make it and are competing in Division II will need all the practice they can get before the regional and last chance qualifiers later this year.

Prize pool and format

Across all six regions, prize pool and format largely remain the same, with teams in Division I competing for their share of $205,000, 920 Pro Circuit points, and a spot at the Arlington Major—though the Major invites do differ between regions.

  • Western Europe: Four teams
  • China: Four teams
  • Eastern Europe: Three teams
  • Southeast Asia: Three teams
  • North America: Two teams
  • South America: Two teams

Even though the Summer Tour marks the end of the 2022 DPC’s regular season, placements still matter for the first regional league of the 2023 DPC season too. 

At the end of the Summer Tour, the bottom two teams from Division I will drop into Division II, with the top two rosters from Division II moving up to replace them. Likewise, the bottom two teams from Division II will be relegated out of the regional league to let two new teams from an open qualifier compete—depending on how many teams stay together post-TI11 since these won’t actually impact teams until the next season begins. 

As for the impact the Summer Tour has on the final standings, following the Arlington Major, the top twelve teams by DPC points will directly qualify for TI11. Six additional spots will be decided through regional qualifiers, which are open to every team competing in the Summer Tour. The two final spots will be given to the top finishers at an LCQ that will be held just before TI11 in October, where the second and third-place teams from each region’s qualifiers will compete in a large bracket. 

With all of that in mind, here are the full regional results for all six regions across both Division I and II—updated as the matches are completed. You can also view a full schedule for the regional leagues on the official Dota Pro Circuit website.

Western Europe DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

RankTeamSeriesGamesDPC PointsSeedPrize
1Entity3-16-3400Arlington Major Invite$30,000
2OG3-16-2240Arlington Major Invite$28,000
3Tean Liquid3-17-3160Arlington Major Invite$27,000
4Tundra Esports3-17-380Arlington Major Invite$26,000
5Gaimin Gladiators1-32-640$25,000
6goonsquad1-22-5N/A$24,000
7Team Secret1-34-6N/ADemoted to Division II$23,000
8Alliance0-30-6N/ADemoted to Division II$22,000

Division II

RankTeamSeriesDPC PointsSeedPrize
1Into the Breach 4-0N/APromoted to Division I$17,000
2Nigma Galaxy4-0N/APromoted to Division I$16,000
3IVY3-1N/A$15,000
4DGG Esports2-2N/A$11,000
5Brame1-3N/A$9,000
6Team Bald Reborn1-2N/A$7,000
711Monkeyz0-3N/ARelegatedN/A
8EU Rejects0-4N/ARelegatedN/A

China DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

RankTeamSeriesDPC PointsSeedPrize
1Royal Never Give Up3-1400Arlington Major Invite$30,000
2Team Aster3-1240Arlington Major Invite$28,000
3PSG.LGD2-2160Arlington Major Invite$27,000
4Vici Gaming2-280Arlington Major Invite$26,000
5Xtreme Gaming2-140$25,000
6Aster.Aries1-3N/A$24,000
7Dandelion Esports Club1-2N/ADemoted to Division II$23,000
8EHOME1-3N/ADemoted to Division II$22,000

Division II

RankTeamSeriesDPC PointsSeedPrize
1Team Magma3-1N/APromoted to Division I$17,000
2CDEC Gaming3-1N/APromoted to Division I$16,000
3Invictus Gaming3-1N/A$15,000
4Team Fusion2-1N/A$11,000
5LBZS2-2N/A$9,000
6ShenZhen1-2N/A$7,000
7Team Saiyan1-3N/ARelegatedN/A
8Ybb Gaming0-4N/ARelegatedN/A

Eastern Europe DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

RankTeamSeriesDPC PointsSeedPrize
1Team Spirit3-0400Arlington Major Invite$30,000
2Natus Vincere3-1240Arlington Major Invite$28,000
3BetBoom Team3-1160Arlington Major Invite$27,000
4Outsiders2-180$26,000
5One Move2-240$25,000
6Rune Eaters1-3N/A$24,000
7Mind Games1-3N/ADemoted to Division II$23,000
8Pari Parni0-4N/ADemoted to Division II$22,000

Division II

RankTeamSeriesDPC PointsSeedPrize
1Nemiga Gaming4-0N/APromoted to Division I$17,000
2cybercats2-1N/APromoted to Division I$16,000
3HellRaisers2-1N/A$15,000
4HYDRA2-2N/A$11,000
5No Sorry2-2N/A$9,000
6PuckChamp2-2N/A$7,000
7Team Empire1-3N/ARelegatedN/A
8X30-4N/ARelegatedN/A

Southeast Asia DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

RankTeamSeriesDPC PointsSeedPrize
1Fnatic3-0400Arlington Major Invite$30,000
2RSG3-1240Arlington Major Invite$28,000
3Talon Esports3-1160Arlington Major Invite$27,000
4BOOM Esports2-180$26,000
5T12-140$25,000
6Nigma Galaxy SEA1-4N/A$24,000
7Team SMG1-3N/ADemoted to Division II$23,000
8Polaris Esports0-4N/ADemoted to Division II$22,000

Division II

RankTeamSeriesDPC PointsSeedPrize
1Lilgun4-0N/APromoted to Division I$17,000
2Army Geniuses3-1N/APromoted to Division I$16,000
3Execration3-0N/A$15,000
4Made in Philippines2-2N/A$11,000
5Atlantis1-3N/A$9,000
6Summit Gaming1-3N/A$7,000
7TNC Predator1-3N/ARelegatedN/A
8Neon Esports0-3N/ARelegatedN/A

North America DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

RankTeamSeriesDPC PointsSeedPrize
1nouns4-0400Arlington Major Invite$30,000
2Quincy Crew4-0240Arlington Major Invite$28,000
3Evil Geniuses 3-1160$27,000
4TSM2-280$26,000
5The Cut1-340$25,000
6Wildcard Gaming1-3N/A$24,000
75RATFORCESTAFF0-3N/ADemoted to Division II$23,000
8felt0-3N/ADemoted to Division II$22,000

Division II

RankTeamSeriesDPC PointsSeedPrize
1KBU.US4-0N/APromoted to Division I$17,000
2Alpha3-0N/APromoted to Division I$16,000
3Eternity2-2N/A$15,000
4Team DogChamp2-2N/A$11,000
55ManMidas1-2N/A$9,000
6Arkosh Gaming1-2N/A$7,000
7Simply TOOBASED1-3N/ARelegatedN/A
8Happy Seals0-3N/ARelegatedN/A

South America DPC Summer Tour Regional League Standings

Division I

RankTeamSeriesDPC PointsSeedPrize
1Infamous3-0400Arlington Major Invite$30,000
2Thunder Awaken3-1240Arlington Major Invite$28,000
3beastcoast2-1160$27,000
4SG esports2-280$26,000
5Infinity1-240$25,000
6Tempest1-3N/A$24,000
7Wolf Team1-2N/ADemoted to Division II$23,000
8Hokori0-2N/ADemoted to Division II$22,000

Division II

RankTeamSeriesDPC PointsSeedPrize
1Ravens4-0N/APromoted to Division I$17,000
2Coritiba Esports3-1N/APromoted to Division I$16,000
3Dreamers Esports3-1N/A$15,000
4South Team2-1N/A$11,000
5Gorillaz-Pride1-3N/A$9,000
6Mad Kings1-2N/A$7,000
7NoPing e-sports1-3N/ARelegatedN/A
8Balrogs0-4N/ARelegatedN/A