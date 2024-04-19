Everything included in Dota 2’s Crownfall event update

Dota 2’s first major update for 2024 is here, with multi-part event Crownfall surprising everyone. That means you have a lot of content to look forward to, like a board game, cosmetics, and more spread across four parts.

Recommended Videos

Valve launched Crownfall with a new comic before the update hit Dota 2 with the first part of its “ongoing free-to-play story event.” The entire thing is themed around Skywrath Mage and Vengeful Spirit, with the board game element rewarding players who play Dota 2 with mini-games, items, and visual novel cutscenes filled with lore. There’s new treasure and two fresh Arcanas for the featured heroes too. With a new event that no one expected, here’s everything included in Dota 2 Crownfall, with a full breakdown of each part as they release.

Dota 2 Crownfall guide: All content, details, and full schedule

What is Dota 2 Crownfall?

The map is full of things to mess with. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Valve kept details about Dota 2 Crownfall under wraps, only revealing it’s a multi-part story event when the first part—The Markets of Midgate—was released on April 18. Even though there are four parts to Crownfall, the Dota team has already added plenty of content to the game as they attempt “something completely new that we’ve wanted to try for a while.”

Crownfall is a “new way of telling stories, offering rewards, and making it more fun to win every game of Dota,” according to Valve. From the initial reveal, the developer is letting players discover everything about Crownfall and what it offers instead of explaining it, and there’s a lot to look at—with four acts that will expand the story and bring all-new rewards. Valve is even teasing “a surprise or two along the way.”

Everything included in Dota 2 Crownfall: The Markets of Midgate update

The Markets of Midgate is the first part of Dota 2’s Crownfall update, serving as act one of a four-part story that Valve says will “span the next few months.” Since this is the first act, it sets the stage for everything Crownfall will encompass with the lore, gameplay, and rewards.

Here’s everything you can access during Dota 2 Crownfall: The Markets of Midgate:

Two new Arcanas headline the selection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ascension Day Dota comic regarding the lore of Skywrath and its characters.

regarding the lore of Skywrath and its characters. Interactive board game map in the Dota 2 client where players can exchange tokens earned by playing games of Dota to unlock paths and progress the story. Filled with new content, lore, and rewards to collect.

Sithil and Quirt’s Candyworks Caravan is available to upgrade Crownfall maps and exchange candy for hero sets, couriers, wards, and other rewards. There is a rare chance to obtain an Arcana.

Act one Treasure Act one dropped two different treasure chests with a total of 24 new item sets for a variety of heroes.

Midgate Pathfinder Pack ($14.99) Automatically unlocks all sidequests and rewards on the free path and grants additional treasure, Crownfall Creeps, Immortal and completion items, extra Crownfall Coins, and more.

Exchange 10 Crownfall Coins collected during your time on the map for a $7.99 discount on any item over $7.99 in the item shop.

Skywrath Mage Arcana : The Devotions of Dragonus ($34.99) Alternate Style is available for completing the main story quest of Crownfall in act four.

: The Devotions of Dragonus ($34.99) Vengeful Spirit Arcana : The Resurrection of Shen ($34.99) Two Alternate Styles are available, one for completing the main story of Crownfall in act four and another for completing every main and side quest.

: The Resurrection of Shen ($34.99)

When does the next Dota 2 Crownfall part release?

When can you reel in more rewards? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Crownfall is going to be the focus of Dota 2 for the next several months, though a full range of when each of the four parts will run has yet to be shared. We know that once a new part releases, it won’t remove the previous part’s contents—unlike how Valve ran its last The International Battle Pass in 2022.

Thanks to datamines, however, we have an early idea of how long each part of Crowfall will run before the next part begins. Don’t take these listings for a fact until Valve confirms them, but you can use these as a guide for when we might expect future updates.

Crownfall Act Dates The Markets of Midgate April 16 to May 14 The Deserts of Druud May 14 to June 11 The Frosts of Icewrack June 11 to July 8 The Spires of Skywrath July 9 to Aug. 6

Now we just have to wait to hear an official schedule for Crownfall, what content we can expect with each act, and if balance patches are going to be released as separate updates.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more