Dota 2 players stuck in Crownfall waiting room as Valve drops Ascension Day comic tease

Dota 2 players are becoming restless while waiting for the Crownfall patch. Promised for 2024’s first quarter, Crownfall’s arrival has been a rollercoaster of anticipation and delay. After teasing a mid-April release, Valve posted a blog today and sent shivers down eager spines—only to reveal a 118-page comic.

Featuring the Dark Skywrath Mage and the Vengeful Spirit with wings as Arcana skins, the comic undeniably amped up the hype for the upcoming patch. However, some Dota 2 players expressed frustration, fearing Valve might be leveraging the lore dump to postpone Crownfall yet again.

Could we maybe continue now? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Beneath the fantastical artwork and lore nuggets, the comic might have subtly hinted at Crownfall’s arrival with its title “Ascension Date.” A quick web search reveals a corresponding date: May 9, a Thursday, which conveniently aligns with Valve’s usual patch release schedule. Patience might be wearing thin, but the cryptic clues and Valve’s historical release patterns suggest the wait might finally be nearing its end.

It’s also worth noting Dota 2 comics are a rare treat. The last one graced the community in 2023 with Muerta’s release, and earlier ones date back to 2020 and 2018. Patches that follow comic releases often turn out to be colossal both in terms of content and changes. Considering Dota 2 hasn’t received a major patch in 2024, this one is expected to shake the game to its cores.

If the patch actually drops on May 9, that would also mean that ESL One Birmingham would be played in the current patch while PGL Wallachia would played in a new patch as it begins on May 10. The gameplay elements that are expected to change in the new patch are currently unknown, but it’s quite likely for professional players to rock some of the new cosmetics if they ever make it into the game in time.

