Dota 2’s new hero Marci is now live with gameplay update 7.30e

Get ready to punch, kick, and whistle your way to victory.

Valve is getting sneakier when dropping its new heroes for Dota 2, as Marci joins the game’s roster less than two weeks after being revealed at The International 10.

The newest hero is being added alongside gameplay update 7.30e, which is a big post-TI patch that takes into account everything that happened on Dota’s biggest stage, nerfing and buffing heroes and items across the board.

Marci, an original character that first appeared in the Netflix animated series Dota: Dragon’s Blood is the second piece of content added to the game from the show’s universe, alongside a special skin for Davion, the Dragon Knight, the show’s main character. As an added touch, all of her voicelines are whistles since she is mute in the show.

As many expected, she is a melee hero that can play support or carry, acting as a brute that is willing to rush in and deal damage with a flurry of rapid strikes or fling friends and foes alike around the map as a way to displace or initiate in unique ways for herself and her teammates. She also has high survivability and can give herself and an ally both lifesteal and an attack boost with her Sidekick ability.

Here is her list of abilities, which you can find more details, including full stats and weaknesses, about on the official Dota 2 website:

Dispose Marci grabs an allied or enemy target and throws it effortlessly behind her, damaging and stunning the unit if it’s an enemy. Any enemy units in the landing area will also be damaged and stunned.

Rebound Vector targeted. Marci bounds to the targeted unit, choosing a direction and distance she will spring away from it. Upon reaching the unit, Marci lunges to her final destination, damaging and slowing enemies in the area.

Sidekick Marci’s loyalty helps ensure survival, imbuing a chosen allied hero and herself with lifesteal and attack damage.

Unleash Marci taps a hidden power, gaining Fury charges that allow her to deliver a rapid sequence of strikes. The last strike in every Fury combo creates a damaging pulse around the target that slows movement and attack speed for two seconds. In between Fury combos, Marci is unable to attack for 1.5 seconds.



Marci and the 7.30e gameplay update are available to download now as a free update on Steam.