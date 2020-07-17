Dota 2’s Aghanim’s Labyrinth patch: Winter Wyvern, Omniknight, and Disruptor hit the hardest

Dota 2‘s summer event, Aghanim’s Labyrinth, has been out for just two days, but nerfs have already poured in for some of the mode’s most popular heroes. Valve has also fixed several bugs and interactions, such as enemy units not properly using their skills and unfortunate terrain collision issues.

DPS monster Winter Wyvern is probably the hardest hit, while the game’s best healers and buffers in Omniknight and Disruptor have also received nerfs.

Likewise, Bloodthorn, one of the the best single-target damage increasing items in the game, has increased dramatically in cost, with its cooldowns heavily increased. Heart of Tarrasque has also been received a gold nerf, as well as now having a limited shop stock of four.

General

Fixed a number of places where players could get stuck in terrain

Fixed an exploit with Aghanim and summoned units

Chance to randomly drop a mana potion from an enemy reduced from 3% to 2%

Encounters

Fixed issues with players getting stuck in Your Friend Grunch, Urn Your Keep, Jungle Hijinx, Chippy Conifers, Rizzrick the Razorsaw, A Bad Trading Post and The Briney Boys encounters

Added lower level arena to Rizzrick the Razorsaw Encounter

Fixed a case where Storegga would not throw the last remaining player

Fixed a case where Badland Bandits encounter did not spawn the last two portals

Fixed issues of multiple splits with ascension modifiers in Splitsville

Fixed an issue with Doom not casting Doom in Urn Your Keep

Items

Bogdugg’s Lucky Femur

– When Lucky Femur procs, it is placed on cooldown for the duration of the refreshed ability’s cooldown.

– Recipe cost increased from 650 to 1400

– Cooldown increased 5 to 10

– Now has a max item stock of 4 that does not replenish

– Cooldown decreased from 70 to 60

– Mana Restore per charge decreased from 12 to 8

– Health Spell Cost multiplier increased from 2x to 3x

– Recipe cost increased from 1000 to 2000

– Cooldown increased from 15s to 30s

– Debuff duration increased from 5s to 3s

– Debuff damage increased from 30% to 15%

– Cooldown increased from 15s to 30s

– Debuff duration decreased from 5s to 3s

– Debuff damage decreased from 30% to 15%

– Gold Cost / Reward Value increased from 4500 to 5500

– Gold cost / Reward Value increased from 5000 to 5500

Heroes

Tusk

Ice Shards

– Cooldown decreased from 20/18/14/12 to 18/16/14/12

– Manacost increased 100/105/110/115 to 100/110/120/130

– Damage increased from 80/160/240/320 to 100/160/240/300

– Duration decreased from 4/4.5/5/5.5 to 3

– Decreased duration from common upgrade from 1s to 0.5s

– Icebreaker damage percentage increased from 15% to 30%

– Cool Party lifesteal decreased from 10% to 8%

– Walrus Punch can no longer be used on Aghanim’s Spell Swap crystals

– Walrus Punch Crit Multiplier upgrade decreased from +100 to +75

Omniknight

Guardian Angel

– Base Duration decreased from 4/5.5/7 to 4/5/6

– Base Mana cost increased from 125/175/250 to 150/200/250

– Base Health Regen increased from 8/12/16 to 10/14/18

– Angelic Flight now grants 30% magic resistance instead of magic immunity

– Heal Life Angel trigger chance reduced from 25% to 12%

– Heal Life Angel cooldown increased from 0.75 to 1.25

– Guardian angel duration upgrade decreased from 1.5s to 0.75s

– Added Purification cast range upgrade +100

– Stalwart reduction upgrade increased from 0.3s to 0.4s

– Righteous Path affect allies for 50% of attack and movement speed values

– Absolution restoration increased from 3% to 3.5%

– Judgement damage increased from 100% of Omniknights attack to 150%

Disruptor

Kinetic Field

– Base duration rescaled from 2.6/3.2/3.8/4.4 to 2.8/3.2/3.6/4

– Base mana cost increased from 70 to 70/80/90/100

– Base cooldown rescaled from 20/17/14/11 to 18/16/14/12

– Area of Bliss reworked from healing 4% of max HP to 50% of Disruptor’s Intelligence

– Blast In The Past reworked damage from Base attack damage to 150% of Disruptor’s Intelligence

– Shocking Travel reworked from 30% Base Attack damage to 50% of Disruptor’s Intelligence

– Glimpse Bonus Damage minor upgrade 20->30

– Field of Dreams reworked from 100% chance to do a 140% critical strike to 30% chance to do a 150% critical strike

– Pacific Storm damage reduction decreased from 50% to 30%

Viper

Level 10 talent decreased 8% spell lifesteal to 6% spell lifesteal

Corrosive skin

– +8% magic resist minor upgrade reduced to +5%

Weaver

Shukuchi

– Removed Greater Shukuchi upgrade

Witch Doctor

Death Ward

– Death Ward’s primary attack can now damage Aghanim’s Spell Swap crystals

– Death Ward attacks no longer bounces to Aghanim’s Spell Swap crystals

– Blighted Area of effect increased from 250 to 300

– Mumbo Jumbo Heal of Damage Dealt increased from 50% to 60%

Winter Wyvern

Arctic Burn

– Base attack range bonus decreased from 350/425/500/575 to 300/350/400/450

– Split shot no longer affects Aghanim’s Crystals

– Split shot secondary target damage decreased from -25% to -35%

– Minor Duration upgrade decreased from +4s to +1s

– Second Degree Burn cooldown increased from 2 to 3.5

– Arctic Splash radius decreased from 200 to 175

– Base Heal percentage decreased from 2.5/3.75/5/6.25 to 2.5/3.5/4.5/5.5

Mars

Spear

– Shish Kebab upgrade increased from 5 enemies to 7 enemies

– Bulwark Return upgrade increased from 25% attack damage to 35% attack damage

– Bulwark Return upgrade increased from 25% attack damage to 35% attack damage Arena of Blood

Ursa

Earthshock

– Cannonball now stuns enemies for 1.5 seconds

– Cannonball decreased knockback distance to 125

– Earthshock movement slow upgrade increased from 15% to 20%

– Blunt Their Claws miss chance increased from 30% to 40%

– Protect the Cubs now provides allies with all the benefits of Enrage, instead of magic immunity

Sniper

Take Aim

– Range upgrade decreased from 75 to 50

– Decreased headshot damage upgrade from 35 to 30

Magnus

Empower

– Damage upgrade decreased from 10% to 5%

– Cleave upgrade reduced from 15% to 10%

– Fixed level 2 skewer having 9000 range

– Skewer Slow Minor upgrade increased from 20% to 25%

– Spit Take heal percentage increased from 50% to 60%

Snapfire