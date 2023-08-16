Dota 2 TI12 Regional Qualifiers: All results, dates, and how to watch

The final lead-up to The International 2023 is here, which means every Dota 2 team that didn’t punch their ticket to the event during the Dota Pro Circuit’s regular season has one more chance to achieve every player’s competitive goal.

All six regions will play their regional qualifiers for TI12 between Aug. 17 and 31 that will decide the final eight teams traveling to Seattle to play on Dota’s biggest stage in October.

This iteration of TI will also swap to a new format where the group stage and playoffs make up “The Road to The International” and The International itself only encompasses the final eight teams. To match that, Valve has slightly shifted the regional qualifiers around too.

If you want to keep up with every region as the final teams fight for a ticket to TI12, I have compiled a full schedule and format overview so you can easily follow everything. And, if you don’t have time to watch that much Dota before the biggest of big dances, I will be updating all the scores and standings across the board too.

Dota 2 TI12 Regional Qualifiers: Full schedule, format, and where to watch every game

While every regional qualifier for TI12 will run between Aug. 17 and 31, they will all end at different times in pairs of two. Additionally, not every region will have the same number of spots at TI up for grabs.

All six regions have brackets made up of teams from Division I and II of their respective DPC regional league seasons, meaning any team that did not already qualify for TI will be in the mix. Only Western Europe and South America will have more than one qualifier spot, however, while the remaining four will only bring their top performer to join the battle at TI12.

Here is a list of when each region will be running its regional qualifier and where to watch all of the matches—all of which have been streamlined. I can’t wait to see how the pros play on the new patch and the absolute bloodbath that will be Southeast Asia’s fight for a single qualifier spot.

Is there a Dota 2 Last Chance Qualifier for TI12?

Even though the addition of a Last Chance Qualifier for TI11 led to some incredible storylines and both teams that made it to the main event from qualifiers made it into the top three, Valve did not bring back the LCQ.

It is unclear why this decision was made, though the “overhaul” to TI’s main format may have been why Valve felt the need to leave an LCQ on the cutting room floor this time. Instead, the two spots for a potential LCQ have been added to the regional qualifier pool, giving Western Europe and South America two slots instead of one.

Dota 2 TI12 Regional Qualifiers: Live top standings and results for all regions

Dota 2 TI12 North America Regional Qualifiers standings and results

North America regional qualifier matches begin on Aug. 17.

Dota 2 TI12 China Regional Qualifiers standings and results

China regional qualifier matches begin on Aug. 17.

Dota 2 TI12 South America Regional Qualifiers standings and results

South America regional qualifier matches begin on Aug. 22.

Dota 2 TI12 Eastern Europe Regional Qualifiers standings and results

Eastern Europe regional qualifier matches begin on Aug. 22.

Dota 2 TI12 Western Europe Regional Qualifiers standings and results

Western Europe regional qualifier matches begin on Aug. 27.

Dota 2 TI12 Southeast Asia Regional Qualifiers standings and results

Southeast Asia regional qualifier matches begin on Aug. 27.

