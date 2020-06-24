Dota 2 TI10 Battle Pass Level Bundle available until June 29

The first of several Battle Level Bundles was added to the Dota 2 International 2020 Battle Pass today. But this one will only be available until June 29.

The limited-time bundle will allow players to purchase 120 Battle Pass levels and will include several other pieces of additional content for $29.99.

The Battle Level Bundle is here. Limit two per customer. https://t.co/NW9vZp9DLS pic.twitter.com/7wbqzq5cg1 — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) June 24, 2020

Along with the 120 Battle Levels, players who purchase the bundle will also receive nine Immortal Treasure I, six Immortal Treasure II, and three Immortal Treasure III. Only the Immortal Treasure I collection is out right now, but the other treasures will become available once the corresponding items go live.

Overall, this bundle offers 75 percent savings on the combined value of levels and treasures you’ll get. But each player is limited to only purchasing two bundles during this first period of sales.

More bundles will become available as the Battle Pass continues to evolve throughout the summer. But this is a good chance for players who have the money and might not be able to play as much to get some great rewards. Just purchasing two bundles will automatically put base Battle Pass owners at Level 241, just 14 levels away from earning the Toy Butcher Pudge Persona at level 255.

As always, 25 percent of the total sales from this bundle will be added directly to the TI10 prize pool. More details about the next Immortal Treasure items and future bundles will be revealed later this summer.