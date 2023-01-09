Ruined relationship from playing too much Dota 2 sparks fandom-wide debate on game addiction

Dota 2 is a hard game to learn and an even harder game to master. It takes a lot of time, effort, and devotion to conquer. Plus, the very nature of Valve’s long-standing MOBA, which revolves around long, drawn-out matches that can be won or lost at any point based on crucial decisions and mistakes, adds to that.

Because of that, long-term players often joke about how the game can ruin relationships, and how people can become addicted. The commitment Dota 2 demands overtake all else, they say. But as one player learned, it can really happen.

They shared a story about how they introduced their girlfriend to Dota 2, only for her to become addicted. Now, most of their conversations are about the game and the grind, and while it was fun for a while, it has taken a toll on their relationship.

“Guys, if you truly love someone, never introduce them to Dota,” they said.

Screengrab via Valve

The post sparked a debate spanning hundreds of comments, with other players sharing their experiences of being addicted to it.

“Game addiction is a real thing that she’s showing all the signs of,” said one player. “I love this game, but it swallowed 3,000 hours of my life and it gave me absolutely nothing back. If you’re noticing it’s bad then it’s bad. There are a million better things to spend time on, get out before it eats more of your life.”

Another player, who wrote a post others claimed made Dota 2 sound like fentanyl, said they entered a “circle of hell” in which it became their “source of happiness” while also being the worst part of their day.

“It consumes you, it feeds on your time, your energy, and your happiness,” they explained. “It chips away at your self-esteem, at your relationships, at your focus and your presence of mind.”

But while the debate steered in favor of that direction, another summarized the other side of the story with their own take.

“I do not know why people see Dota 2 as a bad thing,” they said. “I play whenever I can, but I also have a family and children. I work and earn money. Truth is, if you did not play Dota 2, you would be watching movies and series or playing other games. You need something to do with your free time, and Dota 2 is one of those things.”

Ultimately, no two players and their circumstances are the same. Others chimed in saying it hasn’t affected their relationships at all, and any issues that arise are because of the player rather than the game.

Still, game addiction is real, regardless of what the game or cause is, and it can impact lives in a number of ways. So, it’s always an important issue worth discussing.