Dota 2 Patch 7.32c: Full notes, buffs, nerfs, and updates

While some Dota 2 patches are highly anticipated, especially the ones that include a battle pass, others can drop out of nowhere like 7.32c. The first iteration of 7.32 dropped on Aug. 23, shortly after the Arlington Major. Valve has been releasing finer tweaks ever since to get the patch ready for the International 2022.

While there are many minor changes in the Dota 2 patch 7.32c, further nerfs to the strongest heroes in the game drew the most attention. Most heroes like Enigma and Dawnbreaker were already hit by the nerf hammer in patch 7.32b and they were once again nerfed in 7.32c.

Faceless Void was one of the few meta heroes that was left unscratched in 7.32b, but he couldn’t escape IceFrog’s wrath in the latest patch. Faceless Void’s Time Walk Shard range bonus was reduced to 150 range from 300, and Time Dilation was also weakened in the early levels.

Despite receiving major nerfs in the first iterations of patch 7.32, Viper also continued to stay relevant. The hero has been a nightmare to play against for safe lane carries mainly due to the continuous movement speed slow of Poison Attack which was nerfed in patch 7.32c. The Poison Attack will be weaker in early levels with no changes to its late game potential.

Here are all the patch notes for the Dota 2 patch 7.32c.

General updates in Dota 2 patch 7.32c

Fixed some neutral creeps casting their abilities at night when they should be sleeping (Centaurs, Hellbears, Ogre Bruisers, Ancient Thunderhides)

Fixed Occult Bracelet not removing Mana Regen stacks if dropped

Fixed Centaur Warrunner’s Hitch a Ride being dispelled when Centaur was vertically displaced or moved out of world (This affects things like Telekinesis, Flamebreak, Toss, etc.)

Fixed Dark Seer retaining Normal Punch without Scepter

Fixed Death Prophet being able to reapply Spirit Siphon to the same target multiple times if a dispel was applied.

Fixed Doom with Aghanim’s Scepter interaction with stolen Doom

Fixed Doom with Aghanim’s Scepter doing bonus damage to units with high Status Resistance in its area.

Fixed Earth Spirit’s Rolling Boulder Damage piercing Magic Immunity

Fixed Earth Spirit Shard not instantly providing +4 Stone Remnant charges

Fixed Earth Spirit double clicking Stone Remnant while rolling, placing the stone behind the hero

Fixed Earth Spirit Boulder Smash targeting corpses

Fixed Elder Titan not gaining the Astral Spirit buff if used on Magic Immune enemies

Fixed Ember Spirit only being able to cast Fire Remnant towards the right side of the map when traveling during the activation of Activate Fire Remnant

Fixed Hoodwink’s tree having too large a hitbox causing Bushwhacks to sometimes not connect when it looks like they should

Fixed Lifestealer’s Level 25 Talent Rage Duration not working correctly

Optimized Lycan Howl during night

Fixed Mars Bulwark soldiers stopping attacking if Mars is rooted, silenced, etc. (now will only stop if Mars is stunned or disarmed)

Fixed Meepo’s illusions not gaining the item stored in the Rat Pack neutral slot

Fixed Meepo clones in Fountain Invulnerability ignoring commands sent to all units

Fixed Monkey King Shard still granting some old bonuses

Fixed Phoenix Fire Spirit values not updated for 7.32

Fixed Primal Beast interactions with Glimpse and X Marks The Spot

Fixed Riki not attacking immediately after Blink Strike, if the target is moving

Fixed Rubick with Aghanim’s Shard, stealing Anti-Mage’s Counterspell, and receiving the Shard aura permanently

Fixed Spirit Breaker’s Planar Pocket creating two bouncing projectiles when hit by Paralyzing Cask, Shuriken Toss and Chain Frost

Fixed Tusk losing Snowball ability when affected by Spirit Breaker’s Planar Pocket

Fixed the interaction of Rubick’s Telekinesis cooldown, cooldown reduction effects, and telekinesis on allies

Fixed a number of abilities having incorrect Area of Effect indicators

Fixed and clarified a number of ability tooltips

Neutral creep updates in Dota 2 patch 7.32c

Satyr Mindstealer Mana Aura Regen Bonus decreased from 2.0 to 1.75 Mana Burn rescaled from 100 to 20 + 2x INT



Item updates in Dota 2

Bloodstone No longer has a Health activation cost

Refresher Orb Now shares a cooldown with Refresher Shard Cooldown no longer ticks down while in backpack

Refresher Shard Now shares a cooldown with Refresher Orb Cooldown no longer ticks down while in backpack Cooldown decreased from 200s to 180s



Neutral item updates in Dota 2 patch 7.32c

Eye of the Vizier Max Mana Reduction decreased from -20 percent to -15 percent

Dagger of Ristul Attack Speed increased from 10 to 15



Hero updates in Dota 2 patch 7.32c

Axe Base Damage increased by 3 Talent : Level 15 Talent Battle Hunger Slow increased from +10 percent to +12 percent

Batrider Sticky Napalm : Cast Range rescaled from 550/600/650/700 to 600 Flamebreak : Knockback distance decreased from 300 to 250 Talent : Level 10 Talent Flamebreak Knockback Distance decreased from +75 to +50

Bloodseeker Talent : Level 15 Talent Rupture Initial Damage decreased from +10 percent to +8 percent Talent : Level 20 Talent Rupture Cast Range decreased from +475 to +425

Brewmaster Cinder Brew : Ignite Total Damage increased from 75/150/225/300 to 80/160/240/320

Broodmother Spin Web: Health Regen Bonus increased from 3/5/7/9 to 5/7/9/11

Chen Holy Persuasion: Bonus Damage decreased from 8/16/24/32 to 4/10/16/22 Divine Favor: Health Regen Bonus decreased from 1.5/3/4.5/6 to 1/2/3/4 Talent: Level 10 Talent Penitence Deals Damage decreased from 250 to 225

Dark Seer Surge: Cooldown decreased from 19/16/13/10s to 18/15/12/9s Talents : Level 15 Talent Bonus Health from Ion Shell increased from +225 to +250

Dawnbreaker Starbreaker: Movement Speed during Starbreaker with Shard is now decreased by 25 percent to a minimum of 215 Luminosity : Healing from Heroes rescaled from 30/40/50/60 percent to 35/40/45/50 percent

Death Prophet Crypt Swarm: Cooldown increased from 8/7/6/5s to 9/8/7/6s Spirit Siphon: Charge Restore Time increased from 36/34/32/30s to 38s Exorcism: Active Movement Speed Bonus decreased from 12/16/20 percent to 8/12/16 percent

Drow Ranger Base Movement Speed increased from 295 to 300

Elder Titan Echo Stomp : Shard now also reduces Cooldown by 2s

Enigma Demonic Conversion: Eidolons Magic Resistance decreased from 60 percent to 30/40/50/60 percent Midnight Pulse : Damage per Second decreased from 6/8/10/12 percent to 5/7/9/11 percent Talent : Level 15 Talent Health Bonus decreased from +350 to +250

Faceless Void Time Walk: Shard Bonus Range decreased from 300 to 150 Time Dilation : Damage per cooldown per second decreased from 10/11/12/13 to 7/9/11/13 Talent : Level 15 Talent Time Walk Cooldown reduction decreased from 1.5s to 1s Talent : Level 20 Talent Attack Speed during Chronosphere decreased from +120 to +95

Grimstroke Phantom’s Embrace: Travel Speed to the target increased from 750 to 850 Phantom’s Embrace : Travel Speed back to Grimstroke increased from 750 to 1150

Gyrocopter Flak Cannon : Cooldown decreased from 20s to 18s Flak Cannon : Mana Cost decreased from 50/60/70/80 to 40/50/60/70

Keeper of the Light Blinding Light: Damage increased from 100 to 100/140/180

Lich Base Health Regen increased from 0.25 to 0.5 Talent : Level 10 Talent Frost Blast Radius and Damage increased from +125 to +150

Lina Base Armor decreased by 1 Talent: Level 19 Talent Damage decreased from +25 to +20

Lion Hex: Cast range increased from 500 to 550

Magnus Shockwave : Damage increased from 75/150/225/300 to 90/160/230/300 Talent : Level 15 Talent Strength per Hero hit with Reverse Polarity increased from +12 to +16

Marci Dispose : Throw Distance decreased from 275 to 250 Dispose: Can no longer pull units out of Black Hole and Chronosphere Rebound: Cooldown increased from 17/15/13/11s to 24/20/16/12s Unleash: Cooldown increased from 17/15/13/11s to 24/20/16/12s

Meepo Divided We Stand: Shard Fling Slow increased from 50 percent to 60 percent Divided We Stand: Shard Fling Damage increased from 100 to 120 Dig: Max Health Restored increased from 40 percent to 50 percent

Nature’s Prophet Wrath of Nature: Mana Cost decreased from 150/175/200 to 130/160/190 Curse of the Oldgrowth : Cooldown decreased from 20s to 18s

Night Stalker Dark Ascension : Cooldown decreased from 150/140/130s to 140/135/130s

Omniknight Heavenly Grace: Base Strength Bonus decreased from 8/18/28/38 to 8/16/24/32 Hammer of Purity: Cooldown increased from 10s to 16/14/12/10s

Oracle Fortune’s End: Min Root Duration increased from 0.5s to 0.75s Fortune’s End: Max Root Duration increased from 2.5s to 2.75s

Outworld Destroyer Astral Imprisonment: Cooldown decreased from 24/20/16/12s to 18/16/14/12s

Phantom Assassin Turn Rate improved from 0.6 to 0.8 Phantom Strike : Attack Speed Bonus increased from 75/100/125/150 to 80/110/140/170

Phantom Lancer Spirit Lance: Cast Range increased from 525/600/675/750 to 600/650/700/750 Spirit Lance : Movement Slow increased from 10/18/26/34 percent to 14/21/28/35 percent

Primal Beast Uproar: Passive Bonus Damage decreased from 10/15/20/25 to 6/12/18/24

Pudge Level 15 talent spell lifesteal decreased from +10 percent to +8 percent

Pugna Nether Ward : Damage per Mana multiplier increased from 0.75/1/1.25/1.5 to 1/1.2/1.4/1.6

Riki Smoke Screen: Radius increased from 300/325/350/375 to 375

Rubick Telekinesis: Added an indicator for Land ability to preview where the unit will actually end up

Sand King Caustic Finale : Move Slow increased from 10/15/20/25 percent to 14/18/22/26 percent

Shadow Demon Disruption: Cooldown decreased from 29/26/23/20s to 26/24/22/20s Disseminate: Reflected Physical damage now bypasses damage block Talent : Level 10 Talent Strength increased from +10 to +12

Shadow Fiend Shadowraze: Stacking Movement Speed Slow decreased from 15 percent to 12/13/14/15 percent

Silencer Base Armor increases by 1 Arcane Curse : Now applies 40/60/80/100 instant Burst Damage

Slardar Guardian Sprint: Bonus River Movement Speed increased from 15 percent to 18 percent Bash of the Deep : Stun Duration increased from 1.0/1.1/1.2/1.3s to 1.3s

Slark Depth Shroud: Radius decreased from 300 to 250 Talent : Level 10 Talent Dark Pact Cooldown decreased from -1s to -0.5s

Spirit Breaker Charge of Darkness: Cast Point improved from 0.3 to 0.1 Charge of Darkness : Scepter no longer improves Cast Point Planar Rocket: Now does not trigger the redirect if the enemy ability is targeted at Spirit Breaker

Techies Reactive Tazer: Bonus Movement Speed increased from 15/20/25/30 percent to 18/22/26/30 percent

Tidehunter Ravage: Damage increased from 200/300/400 to 250/350/450 Gush : Debuff duration increased from 4s to 4.5s

Undying Decay: Mana Cost increased from 85/90/95/100 to 100 Tombstone : Zombie Movement Speed Slow decreased from 7 percent to 5 percent Tombstone: Vision decreased from 1800 to 1500

Venomancer Venomous Gale: Mana Cost decreased from 125 to 95/105/115/125 Latent Toxicity : Cast Range increased from 600 to 800 Latent Toxicity : Projectile Speed increased from 1200 to 1800

Viper Poison Attack: Movement Speed Slow per Stack decreased from 6/8/10/12 percent to 3/6/9/12 percent

Visage Grave Chill: Cooldown increased from 16/14/12/10s to 17/15/13/11s Gravekeeper’s Cloak: Radius decreased from 1200 to 900 Gravekeeper’s Cloak : Shard Max Health restored decreased from 35 percent to 25 percent Summon Familiars: Familiar Movement Speed decreased from 430 to 420 Talent : Level 20 Talent Visage and Familiars Movement Speed decreased from +25 to +20

