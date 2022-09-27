Dota 2 Patch 7.32c: Full notes, buffs, nerfs, and updates

While some Dota 2 patches are highly anticipated, especially the ones that include a battle pass, others can drop out of nowhere like 7.32c. The first iteration of 7.32 dropped on Aug. 23, shortly after the Arlington Major. Valve has been releasing finer tweaks ever since to get the patch ready for the International 2022.
While there are many minor changes in the Dota 2 patch 7.32c, further nerfs to the strongest heroes in the game drew the most attention. Most heroes like Enigma and Dawnbreaker were already hit by the nerf hammer in patch 7.32b and they were once again nerfed in 7.32c.
Faceless Void was one of the few meta heroes that was left unscratched in 7.32b, but he couldn’t escape IceFrog’s wrath in the latest patch. Faceless Void’s Time Walk Shard range bonus was reduced to 150 range from 300, and Time Dilation was also weakened in the early levels.
Despite receiving major nerfs in the first iterations of patch 7.32, Viper also continued to stay relevant. The hero has been a nightmare to play against for safe lane carries mainly due to the continuous movement speed slow of Poison Attack which was nerfed in patch 7.32c. The Poison Attack will be weaker in early levels with no changes to its late game potential.
Here are all the patch notes for the Dota 2 patch 7.32c.
General updates in Dota 2 patch 7.32c
- Fixed some neutral creeps casting their abilities at night when they should be sleeping (Centaurs, Hellbears, Ogre Bruisers, Ancient Thunderhides)
- Fixed Occult Bracelet not removing Mana Regen stacks if dropped
- Fixed Centaur Warrunner’s Hitch a Ride being dispelled when Centaur was vertically displaced or moved out of world (This affects things like Telekinesis, Flamebreak, Toss, etc.)
- Fixed Dark Seer retaining Normal Punch without Scepter
- Fixed Death Prophet being able to reapply Spirit Siphon to the same target multiple times if a dispel was applied.
- Fixed Doom with Aghanim’s Scepter interaction with stolen Doom
- Fixed Doom with Aghanim’s Scepter doing bonus damage to units with high Status Resistance in its area.
- Fixed Earth Spirit’s Rolling Boulder Damage piercing Magic Immunity
- Fixed Earth Spirit Shard not instantly providing +4 Stone Remnant charges
- Fixed Earth Spirit double clicking Stone Remnant while rolling, placing the stone behind the hero
- Fixed Earth Spirit Boulder Smash targeting corpses
- Fixed Elder Titan not gaining the Astral Spirit buff if used on Magic Immune enemies
- Fixed Ember Spirit only being able to cast Fire Remnant towards the right side of the map when traveling during the activation of Activate Fire Remnant
- Fixed Hoodwink’s tree having too large a hitbox causing Bushwhacks to sometimes not connect when it looks like they should
- Fixed Lifestealer’s Level 25 Talent Rage Duration not working correctly
- Optimized Lycan Howl during night
- Fixed Mars Bulwark soldiers stopping attacking if Mars is rooted, silenced, etc. (now will only stop if Mars is stunned or disarmed)
- Fixed Meepo’s illusions not gaining the item stored in the Rat Pack neutral slot
- Fixed Meepo clones in Fountain Invulnerability ignoring commands sent to all units
- Fixed Monkey King Shard still granting some old bonuses
- Fixed Phoenix Fire Spirit values not updated for 7.32
- Fixed Primal Beast interactions with Glimpse and X Marks The Spot
- Fixed Riki not attacking immediately after Blink Strike, if the target is moving
- Fixed Rubick with Aghanim’s Shard, stealing Anti-Mage’s Counterspell, and receiving the Shard aura permanently
- Fixed Spirit Breaker’s Planar Pocket creating two bouncing projectiles when hit by Paralyzing Cask, Shuriken Toss and Chain Frost
- Fixed Tusk losing Snowball ability when affected by Spirit Breaker’s Planar Pocket
- Fixed the interaction of Rubick’s Telekinesis cooldown, cooldown reduction effects, and telekinesis on allies
- Fixed a number of abilities having incorrect Area of Effect indicators
- Fixed and clarified a number of ability tooltips
Neutral creep updates in Dota 2 patch 7.32c
- Satyr Mindstealer
- Mana Aura Regen Bonus decreased from 2.0 to 1.75
- Mana Burn rescaled from 100 to 20 + 2x INT
Item updates in Dota 2
- Bloodstone
- No longer has a Health activation cost
- Refresher Orb
- Now shares a cooldown with Refresher Shard
- Cooldown no longer ticks down while in backpack
- Refresher Shard
- Now shares a cooldown with Refresher Orb
- Cooldown no longer ticks down while in backpack
- Cooldown decreased from 200s to 180s
Neutral item updates in Dota 2 patch 7.32c
- Eye of the Vizier
- Max Mana Reduction decreased from -20 percent to -15 percent
- Dagger of Ristul
- Attack Speed increased from 10 to 15
Hero updates in Dota 2 patch 7.32c
- Axe
- Base Damage increased by 3
- Talent: Level 15 Talent Battle Hunger Slow increased from +10 percent to +12 percent
- Batrider
- Sticky Napalm: Cast Range rescaled from 550/600/650/700 to 600
- Flamebreak: Knockback distance decreased from 300 to 250
- Talent: Level 10 Talent Flamebreak Knockback Distance decreased from +75 to +50
- Bloodseeker
- Talent: Level 15 Talent Rupture Initial Damage decreased from +10 percent to +8 percent
- Talent: Level 20 Talent Rupture Cast Range decreased from +475 to +425
- Brewmaster
- Cinder Brew: Ignite Total Damage increased from 75/150/225/300 to 80/160/240/320
- Broodmother
- Spin Web: Health Regen Bonus increased from 3/5/7/9 to 5/7/9/11
- Chen
- Holy Persuasion: Bonus Damage decreased from 8/16/24/32 to 4/10/16/22
- Divine Favor: Health Regen Bonus decreased from 1.5/3/4.5/6 to 1/2/3/4
- Talent: Level 10 Talent Penitence Deals Damage decreased from 250 to 225
- Dark Seer
- Surge: Cooldown decreased from 19/16/13/10s to 18/15/12/9s
- Talents: Level 15 Talent Bonus Health from Ion Shell increased from +225 to +250
- Dawnbreaker
- Starbreaker: Movement Speed during Starbreaker with Shard is now decreased by 25 percent to a minimum of 215
- Luminosity: Healing from Heroes rescaled from 30/40/50/60 percent to 35/40/45/50 percent
- Death Prophet
- Crypt Swarm: Cooldown increased from 8/7/6/5s to 9/8/7/6s
- Spirit Siphon: Charge Restore Time increased from 36/34/32/30s to 38s
- Exorcism: Active Movement Speed Bonus decreased from 12/16/20 percent to 8/12/16 percent
- Drow Ranger
- Base Movement Speed increased from 295 to 300
- Elder Titan
- Echo Stomp: Shard now also reduces Cooldown by 2s
- Enigma
- Demonic Conversion: Eidolons Magic Resistance decreased from 60 percent to 30/40/50/60 percent
- Midnight Pulse: Damage per Second decreased from 6/8/10/12 percent to 5/7/9/11 percent
- Talent: Level 15 Talent Health Bonus decreased from +350 to +250
- Faceless Void
- Time Walk: Shard Bonus Range decreased from 300 to 150
- Time Dilation: Damage per cooldown per second decreased from 10/11/12/13 to 7/9/11/13
- Talent: Level 15 Talent Time Walk Cooldown reduction decreased from 1.5s to 1s
- Talent: Level 20 Talent Attack Speed during Chronosphere decreased from +120 to +95
- Grimstroke
- Phantom’s Embrace: Travel Speed to the target increased from 750 to 850
- Phantom’s Embrace: Travel Speed back to Grimstroke increased from 750 to 1150
- Gyrocopter
- Flak Cannon: Cooldown decreased from 20s to 18s
- Flak Cannon: Mana Cost decreased from 50/60/70/80 to 40/50/60/70
- Keeper of the Light
- Blinding Light: Damage increased from 100 to 100/140/180
- Lich
- Base Health Regen increased from 0.25 to 0.5
- Talent: Level 10 Talent Frost Blast Radius and Damage increased from +125 to +150
- Lina
- Base Armor decreased by 1
- Talent: Level 19 Talent Damage decreased from +25 to +20
- Lion
- Hex: Cast range increased from 500 to 550
- Magnus
- Shockwave: Damage increased from 75/150/225/300 to 90/160/230/300
- Talent: Level 15 Talent Strength per Hero hit with Reverse Polarity increased from +12 to +16
- Marci
- Dispose: Throw Distance decreased from 275 to 250
- Dispose: Can no longer pull units out of Black Hole and Chronosphere
- Rebound: Cooldown increased from 17/15/13/11s to 24/20/16/12s
- Unleash: Cooldown increased from 17/15/13/11s to 24/20/16/12s
- Meepo
- Divided We Stand: Shard Fling Slow increased from 50 percent to 60 percent
- Divided We Stand: Shard Fling Damage increased from 100 to 120
- Dig: Max Health Restored increased from 40 percent to 50 percent
- Nature’s Prophet
- Wrath of Nature: Mana Cost decreased from 150/175/200 to 130/160/190
- Curse of the Oldgrowth: Cooldown decreased from 20s to 18s
- Night Stalker
- Dark Ascension: Cooldown decreased from 150/140/130s to 140/135/130s
- Omniknight
- Heavenly Grace: Base Strength Bonus decreased from 8/18/28/38 to 8/16/24/32
- Hammer of Purity: Cooldown increased from 10s to 16/14/12/10s
- Oracle
- Fortune’s End: Min Root Duration increased from 0.5s to 0.75s
- Fortune’s End: Max Root Duration increased from 2.5s to 2.75s
- Outworld Destroyer
- Astral Imprisonment: Cooldown decreased from 24/20/16/12s to 18/16/14/12s
- Phantom Assassin
- Turn Rate improved from 0.6 to 0.8
- Phantom Strike: Attack Speed Bonus increased from 75/100/125/150 to 80/110/140/170
- Phantom Lancer
- Spirit Lance: Cast Range increased from 525/600/675/750 to 600/650/700/750
- Spirit Lance: Movement Slow increased from 10/18/26/34 percent to 14/21/28/35 percent
- Primal Beast
- Uproar: Passive Bonus Damage decreased from 10/15/20/25 to 6/12/18/24
- Pudge
- Level 15 talent spell lifesteal decreased from +10 percent to +8 percent
- Pugna
- Nether Ward: Damage per Mana multiplier increased from 0.75/1/1.25/1.5 to 1/1.2/1.4/1.6
- Riki
- Smoke Screen: Radius increased from 300/325/350/375 to 375
- Rubick
- Telekinesis: Added an indicator for Land ability to preview where the unit will actually end up
- Sand King
- Caustic Finale: Move Slow increased from 10/15/20/25 percent to 14/18/22/26 percent
- Shadow Demon
- Disruption: Cooldown decreased from 29/26/23/20s to 26/24/22/20s
- Disseminate: Reflected Physical damage now bypasses damage block
- Talent: Level 10 Talent Strength increased from +10 to +12
- Shadow Fiend
- Shadowraze: Stacking Movement Speed Slow decreased from 15 percent to 12/13/14/15 percent
- Silencer
- Base Armor increases by 1
- Arcane Curse: Now applies 40/60/80/100 instant Burst Damage
- Slardar
- Guardian Sprint: Bonus River Movement Speed increased from 15 percent to 18 percent
- Bash of the Deep: Stun Duration increased from 1.0/1.1/1.2/1.3s to 1.3s
- Slark
- Depth Shroud: Radius decreased from 300 to 250
- Talent: Level 10 Talent Dark Pact Cooldown decreased from -1s to -0.5s
- Spirit Breaker
- Charge of Darkness: Cast Point improved from 0.3 to 0.1
- Charge of Darkness: Scepter no longer improves Cast Point
- Planar Rocket: Now does not trigger the redirect if the enemy ability is targeted at Spirit Breaker
- Techies
- Reactive Tazer: Bonus Movement Speed increased from 15/20/25/30 percent to 18/22/26/30 percent
- Tidehunter
- Ravage: Damage increased from 200/300/400 to 250/350/450
- Gush: Debuff duration increased from 4s to 4.5s
- Undying
- Decay: Mana Cost increased from 85/90/95/100 to 100
- Tombstone: Zombie Movement Speed Slow decreased from 7 percent to 5 percent
- Tombstone: Vision decreased from 1800 to 1500
- Venomancer
- Venomous Gale: Mana Cost decreased from 125 to 95/105/115/125
- Latent Toxicity: Cast Range increased from 600 to 800
- Latent Toxicity: Projectile Speed increased from 1200 to 1800
- Viper
- Poison Attack: Movement Speed Slow per Stack decreased from 6/8/10/12 percent to 3/6/9/12 percent
- Visage
- Grave Chill: Cooldown increased from 16/14/12/10s to 17/15/13/11s
- Gravekeeper’s Cloak: Radius decreased from 1200 to 900
- Gravekeeper’s Cloak: Shard Max Health restored decreased from 35 percent to 25 percent
- Summon Familiars: Familiar Movement Speed decreased from 430 to 420
- Talent: Level 20 Talent Visage and Familiars Movement Speed decreased from +25 to +20
- Warlock
- Chaotic Offering: Cooldown decreased from 170s to 160s
- Talents: Level 15 Talent Upheaval Attack Speed per second on Allies increased from 10 to 12
- Windranger
- Focus Fire: Bonus Attack Speed increased from 300/400/500 to 350/425/500
- Talent: Level 15 Talent Powershot Damage Reduction increased from 10 percent to 15 percent
- Wraith King
- Wraithfire Blast: Damage increased from 60/80/100/120 to 75/90/105/120
- Talent: Level 15 Talent Skeletons Attack Damage increased from +24 to +26