Dota 2 Patch 7.32b: Full notes, buffs, nerfs, and updates

Valve surprised Dota 2 players by releasing Dota 2 Patch 7.32 on Aug. 23, right after the first day of ESL One Malaysia 2022 concluded. It was a massive patch that changed the balance quite a bit.

Some of the key highlights included nerfs to meta heroes like Marci, Puck, Tiny, and Winter Wyvern, and buffs to items like Black King Bar (BKB), Glimmer Cape, and Wraith Pact.

Now, a week later on Aug. 30, they’ve fine-tuned the changes even more in Dota 2 Patch 7.32b. We’ll highlight some of the biggest changes before diving into the full patch notes list.

Mars, Phantom Assassin, and Queen of Pain nerfed

Mars

Image via Valve

The biggest loser of the patch seems to be Mars. He had a good run at ESL One Malaysia 2022 with a 56.25 percent win rate, largely due to Ammar “ATF” Al-Assaf from OG. He popped off hard.

In addition to allowing some additional flying abilities to escape from Arena of Blood, Valve has also increased its mana cost, lowered the attack damage bonus of God’s Rebuke, and made the Scepter Soldiers from Bulwark no longer attack targets while Mars is stunned or disarmed.

They also increased the recipe cost of Soul Ring from 245 to 400, which impacts the early game of a lot of strength heroes who benefitted from it, like Mars, as well as some meta mid heroes.

Queen of Pain

Image via Valve

Queen of Pain’s resurgence was one of the pleasant surprises in the previous patch. She received massive buffs, including a rework of Shadow Strike that made it AoE and trigger Scream of Pain when reapplied, and a boost to her talents.

This resulted in an insane showing at ESL One Malaysia 2022. She was the second most-picked hero with 20 games, trailing only behind Tiny, and had an insane win rate of 75.00 percent.

So, Valve decided to nerf her in this patch by increasing the mana cost of Shadow Strike from 110/120/130/140 to 125/135/145/155. It’s a subtle change, but it’ll bring her dominance down a notch.

Phantom Assassin

Image via Valve

Phantom Assassin received a much-needed buff in the previous patch. Phantom Strike was given a passive lifesteal from the get-go and her tablets were changed to include +25 percent Blur Evasion at Level 15 and +60 Phantom Strike Attack Speed at Level 20.

However, Valve clipped her wings before she could even fly. In this patch, they’ve decreased her strength from 21 + 2.2 to 19 + 2, her agility gain from 3.4 to 3.2, her base damage by one, and the duration of the Level 10 Talent Phantom Strike Duration from +1 second to +0.5 seconds.

Marci buffed despite previous nerfs

Image via Valve

Marci was hit hard in the previous patch. It was something the community had been asking for given her prowess in both public games and professional games. However, they dialed the nerfs back a bit in this patch.

Her movement speed has been increased from 310 to 315, her strength gain has been increased from 3.3 to 3.6, the radius of Rebound’s AoE landing zone has been increased from 250 to 275, and the duration of Sidekick has been increased from six seconds to seven seconds.

In addition, the Flurry Attack cooldown of Unleashed has been reduced from 1.75 seconds to 1.5 seconds.

Based on these changes, it seems like Valve is trying to push her away from being a support role and into being a core. It’ll be interesting to see where she sits in the meta now.

Image via Valve

Dota 2 Patch 7.32b: Full notes

Here’s a full list of the patch notes, courtesy of Valve:

General Updates

Fixed Specialists Array sometimes granting an extra attack target

Fixed Arc Warden’s Tempest Double gaining the Fountain Invulnerability buff when spawned

Fixed Brewmaster Level 20 Talent +1200 Health to Brewlings not affecting Brewlings created with Primal Companion

Fixed Centaur’s Hitch a Ride allied unit being unaffected by Chronosphere

Fixed Centaur’s Hitch a Ride being able to cast on non-hero units

Fixed Doom’s Doom ability going on cooldown if target becomes invulnerable during cast point

Fixed Earth Spirit’s Boulder Smash sometimes pushing the furthest target instead of the closest one

Fixed Earth Spirit’s Stone Remnant Remnants granting vision without shard

Fixed Elder Titan’s Natural Order radius talent not affecting the magic resistance aura radius

Fixed Io’s Tether not allowing leveling up of the ability while Tethered to another unit

Fixed Mars’s Arena of Blood allowing some flying abilities to take enemies over the wall

Fixed Primal Beast’s Pulverize cancelled if target is taunted by allies

Fixed Shadow Demon’s Disseminate Fixed being able to cast on magic immune units

Fixed Silencer’s Arcane Curse undispellable talent interaction with Black King Bar

Fixed Spirit Breaker’s Planar Pocket redirecting of some spells cast by allies, such as Disruption

Fixed Spirit Breaker’s Planar Pocket effect triggering when spells are cancelled during cast point

Fixed Venomancer’s Latent Toxicity interaction with Stormcrafter, Heavenly Grace, Black King Bar

Fixed Venomancer’s Poison Sting talent applying only to Plague Wards

Fixed Warlock’s Chaotic Offering missing the 0.5s stun delay on cast

Item Updates

Bracer

Bonus Attack Damage reduced from 3 to 2

Wraith Band

Attack Speed increased from 5 to 6

Urn of Shadows

Soul Release Cast Range decreased from 950 to 750

Spirit Vessel

Soul Release Cast Range decreased from 950 to 750

Soul Ring

Recipe cost increased from 245 to 400

Neutral Item Updates

Occult Bracelet

All Attributes decreased from +5 to +3

Specialist’s Array

All Attributes decreased from +8 to +5

Ogre Seal Totem

Strength decreased from +12 to +10

Hero Updates

Alchemist

Strength reduced from 25 + 2.9 to 23 + 2.7

Unstable Concoction

Bonus Movement Speed reduced from 5/10/15/20% to 4/8/12/16%

Anti-Mage

Mana Break

Move Speed Slow on Full Drain increased from 10/20/30/40% to 25/30/35/40%

Batrider

Firefly

Bonus Vision decreased from 100/200/300/400 to 50/100/150/200

Flaming Lasso

Duration decreased from 3/3.5/4s to 2.5/3/3.5s

Talents

Level 10 Talent Sticky Napalm Radius decreased from +75 to +50

Level 20 Talent +6 Sticky Napalm Damage replaced with +4.5s Firefly Duration

Level 25 Talent +6.5s Firefly Duration replaced with +10 Sticky Napalm Damage

Beastmater

Drums of Slom

Cooldown decreased from 50s to 40s

No longer has a sub-ability that would cancel it

Talents

Level 10 Talent +10 Inner Beast Attack Speed replaced with +2.5% Wild Axes damage

Level 15 Talent +2.5% Wild Axes damage replaced with +10 Inner Beast Attack Speed

Bounty Hunter

Base Armor increased by 1

Jinada

Cooldown decreased from 12/9/6/3s to 9/7/5/3s

Brewmaster

Primal Split

Now refreshes all Brewling cooldowns

Broodmother

Spin Web

Minimum Movement Speed bonus increased from 0% to 50%

Centaur Warrunner

Base Health Regen increased by 1

Hitch a Ride

Cooldown decreased from 60s to 45s

Chen

Penitence

Movement Slow decreased from 18/24/30/36% to 12/20/28/36%

Hand of God

Duration decreased from 10s to 8s

Talents

Level 20 Talent Hand of God Cooldown decreased from -40s to -30s

Clinkz

Burning Barrage

Mana Cost increased from 40/55/70/85 to 45/60/75/90

Clockwerk

Base HP regen increased from 0.25 to 0.5

Battery Assault

Mana Cost reduced from 100 to 90

Hookshot

Mana Cost reduced from 150 to 100/125/150

Overclocking

Mana Cost decreased from 150 to 90

Dawnbreaker

Base damage decreased by 2

Celestial Hammer

Damage decreased from 60/90/120/150 to 50/80/110/140

Talents

Level 10 Talent Celestial Hammer Slow decreased from +15% to +12%

Level 10 Talent Starbreaker Swipe/Smash Damage decreased from +25 to +18

Dazzle

Talents

Level 15 Talent +50 Shadow Wave Heal/Damage reduced to +45

Level 20 Talent +225 Heal on Shallow Grave End reduced to 200

Level 20 Talent +40 Poison Touch DPS increased to 45

Level 25 Talent +32% Poison Touch Slow increased to 40

Death Prophet

Crypt Swarm

Mana Cost decreased from 80/95/110/125 to 80/90/100/110

Spirit Siphon

Damage Per Second increased from 20/40/60/80 to 25/50/75/100

Exorcism

Mana Cost reduced from 250/350/450 to 200/300/400

Silence

Projectile Speed increased from 1000 to 1200

Dragon Knight

Dragon Blood

Bonus HP regen increased from 3/6/9/12 to 4/7/10/13

Bonus Armor increased from 3/6/9/12 to 4/7/10/13

Drow Ranger

Frost Arrows

Bonus Damage increased from 5/10/15/20 to 6/12/18/24

Mana Cost decreased from 12 to 9/10/11/12

Earth Spirit

Rolling Boulder

Mana Cost reduced from 70 to 50

Enigma

Base Armor reduced by 1

Talents

Level 10 Talent Eidolon Attack Speed decreased from +20 to +12

Level 20 Talent Eidolon Damage decreased from +50 to +40

Hoodwink

Hunter’s Boomerang

Cast Range decreased from 1000 to 900

Keeper of the Light

Solar Bind

Magic Resistance Reduction increased from 16/22/28/34% to 20/25/30/35%

Kunkka

Torrent

Mana Cost rescaled from 90/100/110/120 to 100

Legion Commander

Talents

Level 25 Talent Spell Immunity on Press the Attack decreased from 2s to 1.5s

Leshrac

Strength gain increased from 2.5 to 2.8

Lich

Frost Shield

Duration rescaled from 6s to 5/6/7/8s

Ice Spire

Now casts a frost nova on itself when destroyed

Talents

Level 25 Talent Frost Shield Provides 50HP Health Regen no longer heals the ice spire

Lifestealer

Feast

Max HP as damage increased from 0.8/1.0/1.2/1.4% to 0.8/1.1/1.4/1.7%

Marci

Base Movement Speed increased from 310 to 315

Strength gain from 3.3 to 3.6

Rebound

Landing AoE increased from 250 to 275

Sidekick

Duration increased from 6s to 7s

Unleash

Flurry Attack Cooldown reduced from 1.75s to 1.5s

Mars

God’s Rebuke

Bonus hero attack damage bonus reduced from 20/25/30/35 to 5/10/15/20

Bulwark

Scepter Soldiers no longer attack while Mars is stunned or disarmed

Arena of Blood

Mana Cost increased from 150/175/200 to 150/200/250

Medusa

Passive Mana Shield bonus increased from 100/150/200/250 to 120/180/240/300

Meepo

Poof

Damage rescaled from 45/60/75/90 to 40/60/80/100

Divided We Stand

Bonus Magic Resistance increased from 5/10/15% to 10/15/20%

Morphling

Adaptive Strike Mana Cost reduced from 50/60/70/80 to 40/50/60/70

Adaptive Strike Base Damage increased from 40/50/60/70 to 55/65/75/85

Base Mana Regeneration increased from 0 to 0.5

Base HP Regeneration increased from 0.25 to 0.5

Naga Siren

Attack Speed increased from 100 to 110

Mirror Image

Cast Point improved from 0.65s to 0.4s

Split Time increased from 0.3s to 0.5s

Ensnare

Cast point reduced from 0.4 to 0.3

Song of the Siren

Shard now also increases Duration by 1 second

Nature’s Prophet

Base Attack Time improved from 1.7 to 1.5

Phantom Assassin

Strength decreased from 21 + 2.2 to 19 + 2

Agility Gain reduced from 3.4 to 3.2

Base Damage reduced by 1

Talents

Level 10 Talent Phantom Strike Duration decreased from +1s to +0.5s

Phantom Lancer

Spirit Lance

Slow Duration increased from 3.25s to 3.75s

Talents

Level 20 Talent +8% Juxtapose Damage increased to +10%

Primal Beast

Base Movement Speed Increased from 305 to 310

Trample

Base damage increased from 12/28/44/60 to 15/30/45/60

Pulverize

Mana Cost reduced from 100/115/130 to 100

Rock Throw

Damage increased from 300 to 325

Puck

Illusory Orb

Mana Cost increased from 80/100/120/140 to 110/120/130/140

Travel Speed decreased from 651 to 550

Pudge

Flesh Heap

Damage block rescaled from 7/14/21/28 to 8/14/20/26

Pugna

Nether Blast

Damage increased from 100/175/250/325 to 100/180/260/340

Life Drain

Health Drain per Second increased from 150/225/300 to 160/240/320

Queen of Pain

Shadow Strike

Mana Cost increased from 110/120/130/140 to 125/135/145/155

Razor

Storm Surge

Movement Speed decreased from 12/16/20/24% to 6/12/18/24%

Rubick

Talents

Level 10 Talent +10% Fade Bolt Damage Reduction increased to 12%

Level 20 Talent -4 Fade Bolt Cooldown increased to -5

Silencer

Arcane Curse

Movement Slow increased from 9/12/15/18% to 10/15/20/25%

Glaives of Wisdom

Temporary Steal duration increased from 15/20/25/30s to 20/25/30/35s

Tiny

Base Movement Speed decreased from 295 to 285

Underlord

Firestorm

Wave Damage increased from 25/40/55/70 to 30/50/70/90

Undying

Decay

Scepter Strength Steal reduced from 10 to 8

Tombstone

Cooldown increased from 85/80/75/70s to 90/85/80/75s

Visage

Grave Chill

Mana Cost increased from 90 to 100

Attack Speed Steal reduced from 34/46/58/70 to 25/40/55/70

Void Spirit

Resonant Pulse

Block per Hit increased from 30/45/60/75 to 30/50/70/90

Shield now increases when refreshed rather than getting reset

Windranger

Talents

Level 15 Talent Windrun Cooldown increased from -2s to -3s

Witch Doctor

Death Ward