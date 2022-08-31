Dota 2 Patch 7.32b: Full notes, buffs, nerfs, and updates

Valve surprised Dota 2 players by releasing Dota 2 Patch 7.32 on Aug. 23, right after the first day of ESL One Malaysia 2022 concluded. It was a massive patch that changed the balance quite a bit.
Some of the key highlights included nerfs to meta heroes like Marci, Puck, Tiny, and Winter Wyvern, and buffs to items like Black King Bar (BKB), Glimmer Cape, and Wraith Pact.
Now, a week later on Aug. 30, they’ve fine-tuned the changes even more in Dota 2 Patch 7.32b. We’ll highlight some of the biggest changes before diving into the full patch notes list.
Mars, Phantom Assassin, and Queen of Pain nerfed
Mars
The biggest loser of the patch seems to be Mars. He had a good run at ESL One Malaysia 2022 with a 56.25 percent win rate, largely due to Ammar “ATF” Al-Assaf from OG. He popped off hard.
In addition to allowing some additional flying abilities to escape from Arena of Blood, Valve has also increased its mana cost, lowered the attack damage bonus of God’s Rebuke, and made the Scepter Soldiers from Bulwark no longer attack targets while Mars is stunned or disarmed.
They also increased the recipe cost of Soul Ring from 245 to 400, which impacts the early game of a lot of strength heroes who benefitted from it, like Mars, as well as some meta mid heroes.
Queen of Pain
Queen of Pain’s resurgence was one of the pleasant surprises in the previous patch. She received massive buffs, including a rework of Shadow Strike that made it AoE and trigger Scream of Pain when reapplied, and a boost to her talents.
This resulted in an insane showing at ESL One Malaysia 2022. She was the second most-picked hero with 20 games, trailing only behind Tiny, and had an insane win rate of 75.00 percent.
So, Valve decided to nerf her in this patch by increasing the mana cost of Shadow Strike from 110/120/130/140 to 125/135/145/155. It’s a subtle change, but it’ll bring her dominance down a notch.
Phantom Assassin
Phantom Assassin received a much-needed buff in the previous patch. Phantom Strike was given a passive lifesteal from the get-go and her tablets were changed to include +25 percent Blur Evasion at Level 15 and +60 Phantom Strike Attack Speed at Level 20.
However, Valve clipped her wings before she could even fly. In this patch, they’ve decreased her strength from 21 + 2.2 to 19 + 2, her agility gain from 3.4 to 3.2, her base damage by one, and the duration of the Level 10 Talent Phantom Strike Duration from +1 second to +0.5 seconds.
Marci buffed despite previous nerfs
Marci was hit hard in the previous patch. It was something the community had been asking for given her prowess in both public games and professional games. However, they dialed the nerfs back a bit in this patch.
Her movement speed has been increased from 310 to 315, her strength gain has been increased from 3.3 to 3.6, the radius of Rebound’s AoE landing zone has been increased from 250 to 275, and the duration of Sidekick has been increased from six seconds to seven seconds.
In addition, the Flurry Attack cooldown of Unleashed has been reduced from 1.75 seconds to 1.5 seconds.
Based on these changes, it seems like Valve is trying to push her away from being a support role and into being a core. It’ll be interesting to see where she sits in the meta now.
Dota 2 Patch 7.32b: Full notes
Here’s a full list of the patch notes, courtesy of Valve:
General Updates
- Fixed Specialists Array sometimes granting an extra attack target
- Fixed Arc Warden’s Tempest Double gaining the Fountain Invulnerability buff when spawned
- Fixed Brewmaster Level 20 Talent +1200 Health to Brewlings not affecting Brewlings created with Primal Companion
- Fixed Centaur’s Hitch a Ride allied unit being unaffected by Chronosphere
- Fixed Centaur’s Hitch a Ride being able to cast on non-hero units
- Fixed Doom’s Doom ability going on cooldown if target becomes invulnerable during cast point
- Fixed Earth Spirit’s Boulder Smash sometimes pushing the furthest target instead of the closest one
- Fixed Earth Spirit’s Stone Remnant Remnants granting vision without shard
- Fixed Elder Titan’s Natural Order radius talent not affecting the magic resistance aura radius
- Fixed Io’s Tether not allowing leveling up of the ability while Tethered to another unit
- Fixed Mars’s Arena of Blood allowing some flying abilities to take enemies over the wall
- Fixed Primal Beast’s Pulverize cancelled if target is taunted by allies
- Fixed Shadow Demon’s Disseminate Fixed being able to cast on magic immune units
- Fixed Silencer’s Arcane Curse undispellable talent interaction with Black King Bar
- Fixed Spirit Breaker’s Planar Pocket redirecting of some spells cast by allies, such as Disruption
- Fixed Spirit Breaker’s Planar Pocket effect triggering when spells are cancelled during cast point
- Fixed Venomancer’s Latent Toxicity interaction with Stormcrafter, Heavenly Grace, Black King Bar
- Fixed Venomancer’s Poison Sting talent applying only to Plague Wards
- Fixed Warlock’s Chaotic Offering missing the 0.5s stun delay on cast
Item Updates
Bracer
- Bonus Attack Damage reduced from 3 to 2
Wraith Band
- Attack Speed increased from 5 to 6
Urn of Shadows
- Soul Release Cast Range decreased from 950 to 750
Spirit Vessel
- Soul Release Cast Range decreased from 950 to 750
Soul Ring
- Recipe cost increased from 245 to 400
Neutral Item Updates
Occult Bracelet
- All Attributes decreased from +5 to +3
Specialist’s Array
- All Attributes decreased from +8 to +5
Ogre Seal Totem
- Strength decreased from +12 to +10
Hero Updates
Alchemist
- Strength reduced from 25 + 2.9 to 23 + 2.7
Unstable Concoction
- Bonus Movement Speed reduced from 5/10/15/20% to 4/8/12/16%
Anti-Mage
Mana Break
- Move Speed Slow on Full Drain increased from 10/20/30/40% to 25/30/35/40%
Batrider
Firefly
- Bonus Vision decreased from 100/200/300/400 to 50/100/150/200
Flaming Lasso
- Duration decreased from 3/3.5/4s to 2.5/3/3.5s
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Sticky Napalm Radius decreased from +75 to +50
- Level 20 Talent +6 Sticky Napalm Damage replaced with +4.5s Firefly Duration
- Level 25 Talent +6.5s Firefly Duration replaced with +10 Sticky Napalm Damage
Beastmater
Drums of Slom
- Cooldown decreased from 50s to 40s
- No longer has a sub-ability that would cancel it
Talents
- Level 10 Talent +10 Inner Beast Attack Speed replaced with +2.5% Wild Axes damage
- Level 15 Talent +2.5% Wild Axes damage replaced with +10 Inner Beast Attack Speed
Bounty Hunter
- Base Armor increased by 1
Jinada
- Cooldown decreased from 12/9/6/3s to 9/7/5/3s
Brewmaster
Primal Split
- Now refreshes all Brewling cooldowns
Broodmother
Spin Web
- Minimum Movement Speed bonus increased from 0% to 50%
Centaur Warrunner
- Base Health Regen increased by 1
Hitch a Ride
- Cooldown decreased from 60s to 45s
Chen
Penitence
- Movement Slow decreased from 18/24/30/36% to 12/20/28/36%
Hand of God
- Duration decreased from 10s to 8s
Talents
- Level 20 Talent Hand of God Cooldown decreased from -40s to -30s
Clinkz
Burning Barrage
- Mana Cost increased from 40/55/70/85 to 45/60/75/90
Clockwerk
- Base HP regen increased from 0.25 to 0.5
Battery Assault
- Mana Cost reduced from 100 to 90
Hookshot
- Mana Cost reduced from 150 to 100/125/150
Overclocking
- Mana Cost decreased from 150 to 90
Dawnbreaker
- Base damage decreased by 2
Celestial Hammer
- Damage decreased from 60/90/120/150 to 50/80/110/140
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Celestial Hammer Slow decreased from +15% to +12%
- Level 10 Talent Starbreaker Swipe/Smash Damage decreased from +25 to +18
Dazzle
Talents
- Level 15 Talent +50 Shadow Wave Heal/Damage reduced to +45
- Level 20 Talent +225 Heal on Shallow Grave End reduced to 200
- Level 20 Talent +40 Poison Touch DPS increased to 45
- Level 25 Talent +32% Poison Touch Slow increased to 40
Death Prophet
Crypt Swarm
- Mana Cost decreased from 80/95/110/125 to 80/90/100/110
Spirit Siphon
- Damage Per Second increased from 20/40/60/80 to 25/50/75/100
Exorcism
- Mana Cost reduced from 250/350/450 to 200/300/400
Silence
- Projectile Speed increased from 1000 to 1200
Dragon Knight
Dragon Blood
- Bonus HP regen increased from 3/6/9/12 to 4/7/10/13
- Bonus Armor increased from 3/6/9/12 to 4/7/10/13
Drow Ranger
Frost Arrows
- Bonus Damage increased from 5/10/15/20 to 6/12/18/24
- Mana Cost decreased from 12 to 9/10/11/12
Earth Spirit
Rolling Boulder
- Mana Cost reduced from 70 to 50
Enigma
- Base Armor reduced by 1
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Eidolon Attack Speed decreased from +20 to +12
- Level 20 Talent Eidolon Damage decreased from +50 to +40
Hoodwink
Hunter’s Boomerang
- Cast Range decreased from 1000 to 900
Keeper of the Light
Solar Bind
- Magic Resistance Reduction increased from 16/22/28/34% to 20/25/30/35%
Kunkka
Torrent
- Mana Cost rescaled from 90/100/110/120 to 100
Legion Commander
Talents
- Level 25 Talent Spell Immunity on Press the Attack decreased from 2s to 1.5s
Leshrac
- Strength gain increased from 2.5 to 2.8
Lich
Frost Shield
- Duration rescaled from 6s to 5/6/7/8s
Ice Spire
- Now casts a frost nova on itself when destroyed
Talents
- Level 25 Talent Frost Shield Provides 50HP Health Regen no longer heals the ice spire
Lifestealer
Feast
- Max HP as damage increased from 0.8/1.0/1.2/1.4% to 0.8/1.1/1.4/1.7%
Marci
- Base Movement Speed increased from 310 to 315
- Strength gain from 3.3 to 3.6
Rebound
- Landing AoE increased from 250 to 275
Sidekick
- Duration increased from 6s to 7s
Unleash
- Flurry Attack Cooldown reduced from 1.75s to 1.5s
Mars
God’s Rebuke
- Bonus hero attack damage bonus reduced from 20/25/30/35 to 5/10/15/20
Bulwark
- Scepter Soldiers no longer attack while Mars is stunned or disarmed
Arena of Blood
- Mana Cost increased from 150/175/200 to 150/200/250
Medusa
- Passive Mana Shield bonus increased from 100/150/200/250 to 120/180/240/300
Meepo
Poof
- Damage rescaled from 45/60/75/90 to 40/60/80/100
Divided We Stand
- Bonus Magic Resistance increased from 5/10/15% to 10/15/20%
Morphling
- Adaptive Strike Mana Cost reduced from 50/60/70/80 to 40/50/60/70
- Adaptive Strike Base Damage increased from 40/50/60/70 to 55/65/75/85
- Base Mana Regeneration increased from 0 to 0.5
- Base HP Regeneration increased from 0.25 to 0.5
Naga Siren
- Attack Speed increased from 100 to 110
Mirror Image
- Cast Point improved from 0.65s to 0.4s
- Split Time increased from 0.3s to 0.5s
Ensnare
- Cast point reduced from 0.4 to 0.3
Song of the Siren
- Shard now also increases Duration by 1 second
Nature’s Prophet
- Base Attack Time improved from 1.7 to 1.5
Phantom Assassin
- Strength decreased from 21 + 2.2 to 19 + 2
- Agility Gain reduced from 3.4 to 3.2
- Base Damage reduced by 1
Talents
- Level 10 Talent Phantom Strike Duration decreased from +1s to +0.5s
Phantom Lancer
Spirit Lance
- Slow Duration increased from 3.25s to 3.75s
Talents
- Level 20 Talent +8% Juxtapose Damage increased to +10%
Primal Beast
- Base Movement Speed Increased from 305 to 310
Trample
- Base damage increased from 12/28/44/60 to 15/30/45/60
Pulverize
- Mana Cost reduced from 100/115/130 to 100
Rock Throw
- Damage increased from 300 to 325
Puck
Illusory Orb
- Mana Cost increased from 80/100/120/140 to 110/120/130/140
- Travel Speed decreased from 651 to 550
Pudge
Flesh Heap
- Damage block rescaled from 7/14/21/28 to 8/14/20/26
Pugna
Nether Blast
- Damage increased from 100/175/250/325 to 100/180/260/340
Life Drain
- Health Drain per Second increased from 150/225/300 to 160/240/320
Queen of Pain
Shadow Strike
- Mana Cost increased from 110/120/130/140 to 125/135/145/155
Razor
Storm Surge
- Movement Speed decreased from 12/16/20/24% to 6/12/18/24%
Rubick
Talents
- Level 10 Talent +10% Fade Bolt Damage Reduction increased to 12%
- Level 20 Talent -4 Fade Bolt Cooldown increased to -5
Silencer
Arcane Curse
- Movement Slow increased from 9/12/15/18% to 10/15/20/25%
Glaives of Wisdom
- Temporary Steal duration increased from 15/20/25/30s to 20/25/30/35s
Tiny
- Base Movement Speed decreased from 295 to 285
Underlord
Firestorm
- Wave Damage increased from 25/40/55/70 to 30/50/70/90
Undying
Decay
- Scepter Strength Steal reduced from 10 to 8
Tombstone
- Cooldown increased from 85/80/75/70s to 90/85/80/75s
Visage
Grave Chill
- Mana Cost increased from 90 to 100
- Attack Speed Steal reduced from 34/46/58/70 to 25/40/55/70
Void Spirit
Resonant Pulse
- Block per Hit increased from 30/45/60/75 to 30/50/70/90
- Shield now increases when refreshed rather than getting reset
Windranger
Talents
- Level 15 Talent Windrun Cooldown increased from -2s to -3s
Witch Doctor
Death Ward
- Damage increased from 85/140/195 to 90/150/210