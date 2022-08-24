Dota 2 Patch 7.32: Full notes, buffs, nerfs, and updates

Dota 2’s Arlington Major concluded on Aug. 14, leaving fans wondering when the patch that would shape the meta for the International 2022 would drop. The answer, as it turns out, was Aug. 23, with Valve releasing Patch 7.32 with a long change log.

The ban hammer hit heroes that were on top of the meta at the Arlington Major. Tiny, Puck, Winter Wyvern, and Marci received nerfs that should impact their place in the meta.

Marci’s Dispose lost its stun for a slow while Unleash became weaker. Puck’s talents that allowed her to scale well into the mid and late game were changed or nerfed, while Tiny will have a new set of mana problems with Toss’ increased mana requirement.

Though the 7.32 patch notes can be seen as a nerf-fest for the most part for popular heroes, an opposite story takes place on the items side of the update. A decent number of tier one and tier two Neutral Items were removed from the game in exchange for new ones that came with passive and active abilities.

Items like Glimmer Cape and Wraith Pact were buffed, and Black King Bar (BKB) now has a mana cost. This means that BKB can now be countered with mana burn and it’ll be extremely harder to use double BKBs with a Refresher Orb and Shard as their mana costs were also increased.

The patch’s release also came at an unfortunate time as the ESL One Malaysia 2022 had just wrapped its first day. The attending teams will need to adapt to the new patch on the fly and play the rest of the tournament on 7.32.

Here are all the patch notes and details for Dota 2’s patch 7.32.

Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve Screengrab via Valve

The full patch notes can also be found here.