Dota 2 Patch 7.27 releases in a “couple of weeks,” focus on “item changes, economy” before delving into hero adjustments

The newest Dota 2 patch is arriving soon, according to the game’s elusive developer.

IceFrog dropped the news on Dota 2‘s development forums last night, confirming that Patch 7.27 is in the works. Valve seems to be approaching the new patch in a similar pattern to recent development. The upcoming update will first “focus on item changes, economy, and misc general adjustments” before zeroing in on specific heroes.

First part of 7.27 will be released in a couple of weeks, with a focus on item changes, economy and misc general adjustments. It will be followed up later with hero focused changes. https://t.co/dOKHEc0ULY #Dota2 — Wykrhm Reddy (@wykrhm) June 15, 2020

While certain heroes have been dominating the meta, items such as Necronomicon and Helm of the Dominator have truly been the stars of the show. Controlled creeps have become a huge part of team composition, with heroes’ stock going up and down depending on how well they deal with the commonly termed “zoo strategy.”

The prevalence of this strat came from a need for teams to constantly amp up their aggression to secure the multiple objectives on the map. Creeps and their powerful auras and spells are one of the most strongest early-game spikes players can command due to percentage-based auras like Alpha Wolf and Kobold Foreman.

The reduction of kill streak gold and experience has also helped lessen the impact of deaths, which further serves to reinforce a fervent tempo that top-level players have cultivated recently.