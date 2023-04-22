Clinkz player tormented by Dota 2’s newest feature update

This Clinkz will think twice before trying to kill a Tormentor again.

Dota 2’s newest 7.33 update on April 20 has brought about a ton of changes to the Dota we all know and love, including a map expansion, new pathways, and plenty of features to explore—including some that have caught players off guard.

One feature in particular that has caught out a number of new and returning Dota players is the introduction of the Tormentor. Spawning on each side of the map, this neutral unit appears at 20 minutes and will drop gold and an Aghanims Shard upon death to a teammate behind in the net worth chart.

The Tormentor has just a single health point, but a beefy shield, insanely high regeneration, and a passive that reflects damage to anyone in the area, something this Clinkz should have noticed a little earlier. Seeing the opponent’s Tormentor up and ripe for the taking, the Radiant’s Clinkz goes in hard for the kill, utilizing the hero’s fully revamped kit to absolutely demolish the Tormentor—or at least, you would think so.

Without the DPS to fight through the shield’s regeneration, the Clinkz instead melts under the Tormentor’s damage reflection passive, and without any teammates nearby to mitigate it, the skeleton archer takes all the damage himself. But fear not: thanks to an earlier Roshan kill, the Clinkz possessed the Aegis of the Immortal, respawning immediately upon death.

Naturally, Clinkz’s team wasn’t too impressed that their carry had wasted the valuable Aegis against a Tormentor, but considering the alternative of death and a lengthy respawn, it’s a lesson cheaply learned. After respawning, the Clinkz thought better of attempting to solo kill the Tormentor again and scuttled away.

The community has now had its hands on Dota 2’s 7.33 patch for just two days, with all eyes turning to April 22’s DreamLeague Season 19 playoffs to see how the pros adapt to one of Dota’s largest updates with almost no lead time.