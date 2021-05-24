Beyond the Summit Pro Series Season 6 to feature $100,000 brackets for Americas, SEA

The event will fill the short gap until the next DPC Major.

Beyond the Summit is back with another big Dota 2 event to fill the immediate gap between the end of the Dota Pro Circuit’s regional league and the WePlay Esports AniMajor on June 2.

The BTS Pro Series Season 6, which is set to run from May 25 to June 6, will once again be split between multiple regions, featuring an Americas and Southeast Asia bracket. Both regions will have a $50,000 prize pool.

But the hype doesn't stop there…



Let's welcome our Americas Team Lineup



First match begins Tuesday at 1 PM PDT!



— BTS Dota (@BTSdota) May 24, 2021

Each region’s lineup features many of the top teams that were competing in the most recent DPC regional league season that didn’t make it to the second Major. This includes 4 Zoomers and Undying from North America, Infamous and EGOBOYS from South America, and Neon Esports and Motivate Trust Gaming in SEA.

All eight teams for both regions were directly invited to compete, and here is the full roster for both events.

Americas SEA 4 Zoomers Team SMG D2 Hustlers Omega Esports simply TOOBASED Neon Esports Infamous Motivate Trust Gaming EGOBOYS Lilgun The Cut Galaxy Racer Hokori South Built Esports Undying BOOM Esports

Matches begin on May 25 and will all be streamed on the official BTS Twitch channel.