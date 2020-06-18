BEYOND EPIC Dota 2: Live results and standings

Beyond the Summit and EPICENTER have teamed up to put on a $250,000 Dota 2 tournament that can’t be anything but BEYOND EPIC.

The top teams from China and the combined Europe/CIS regions will clash in two regional brackets that running from June 15 to 28.

EU/CIS will run the entire length of the event, with 12 teams competing in a round-robin group stage where the bottom two teams out of two groups of six will be eliminated. Team Secret is the clear favorite, but Nigma and Team Liquid have both gotten off to strong starts in the opening days.

Meanwhile, China will begin play with eight teams on June 21, with a much smaller group stage where each series is best of three and the bottom two teams from each group of four will be knocked out before the playoffs. PSG.LGD is looking to win another event, while Vici Gaming is playing in its first tournament since the end of May.

For those fans who want to keep up with all of the matches across the different time zones and dates, here are all of the scores and standings for BEYOND EPIC.

EU/CIS

Standings

Scores

Group Stage

June 15 Alliance vs. Team Empire: Empire 2-0 Team Unique vs. Vikin.gg: Vikin.gg 2-0 Team Liquid vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas: Liquid 2-1

June 16 NiP vs. Empire: NiP 2-0 Nigma vs. OG: OG 2-1 Alliance vs. Liquid: Liquid 2-0

June 17 FlyToMoon vs. NiP: FTM 2-0 Nigma vs. Unique: Nigma 2-0 Liquid vs. Empire: Liquid 2-1

June 18 Alliance vs. NiP: TBD Nigma vs. Vikin.gg: TBD B8 vs. Unique: TBD

June 19 Alliance vs. FTM: TBD Unique vs. OG: TBD B8 vs. Nigma: TBD

June 20 Liquid vs. FTM: TBD B8 vs. Vikin.gg: TBD B8 vs. OG: TBD

June 21 Virtus.pro vs. Empire: TBD OG vs. Vikin.gg: TBD VP vs. FTM:TBD

June 22 FTM vs. Empire: TBD Team Secret vs. Unique: TBD VP vs. Liquid: TBD

June 23 Secret vs. Vikin.gg: TBD VP vs. Alliance: TBD Secret vs. Nigma: TBD

June 24 Secret vs. B8: TBD VP vs. NiP: TBD Secret vs. OG: TBD



China

Scores

Group Stage

Schedule TBD