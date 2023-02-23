Arteezy highlights key flaw with one of Dota 2’s most used features

Dota 2 is an intense competitive game that may not always bring out the best in players. Arguments can heat up any match, and that’s where the mute button comes in. Dota 2 players have the option to mute each other to keep their peace, but Arteezy revealed that peacekeeper has been putting players at a disadvantage.

Shopify Rebellion’s star player said that muting players were also blocking some in-game sound queues that can be game-changing. According to Arteezy, it isn’t possible to hear a player’s buyback sound after muting them. Considering muting the enemy team is a common practice in professional matches due to voice lines and stickers being spammed, competitive players found themselves at crossroads.

Can muting ppl not mute their buyback sound pls — Artour Babaev (@Arteezy) February 23, 2023

Into the Breach’s Andreas “Xibbe” Ragnemalm also chimed into the discussion on Twitter, saying that muting a player also made it impossible to tell when they denied a tower.

you can't see when they deny towers either, much frustrate — Andreas Xibbe (@Xibbe) February 23, 2023

While these two examples can look like minor in-game elements, they can change the course of a match at the highest level. Hearing a buyback sound can prompt an entire team to retreat, and receiving the deny notification can give away a player’s location.

Considering the mute function was designed to allow players to cut down on communicative elements like voice, chat, pings, and stickers, this looks like a situation that calls for a bug fix. The buyback sound nor the tower deny prompt can be used to grief players, meaning they shouldn’t be affected by the mute function.