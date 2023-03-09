A mysterious Dota 2 bug seems to be stealing players’ MMR after new March patch

The only thing worse than losing MMR in Dota 2 is losing a lot of it, but that normally only happens during long losing streaks due to tilt or ambitious double-up bonus attempts gone wrong.

There have been some instances throughout the years where a bug has caused players to gain massive amounts of MMR while trying to re-calibrate their accounts for a new season. But in what appears to be a first, the opposite has happened—there’s a bug causing players to lose thousands of MMR.

It happened to former pro player Inflame, who had somewhere between 8,000 and 9,000 MMR. After playing four recalibration games, three of which he won, the caliber of matches dropped down to Legend.

At that point, it seemed like a mysterious bug could have been rearing its head, but the worst had yet to come. After playing six more and winning four of them, he calibrated at Herald I with a lowly 10 MMR.

nah this is hilarious



due to a bug, a chinese ex-pro player (top3 at TI7) recalibrated his MMR from Immortal ~500 all the way down to Herald



so far he's had an average KDA of 20/1/11 and 100% winrate over the past 17 games 💀 pic.twitter.com/nT1HguaBcO — midormeepo (@midormeepo) March 8, 2023

The cause of the bug isn’t known at this point, adding to its mystique. Some believe it could be tied to playing matches with Muerta, the new hero, on any given team, but that hasn’t been confirmed officially.

It’ll be interesting to see if Valve can identify the root cause of the growing Dota 2 problem, and if so, fix it post-haste, since it has the potential to ruin thousands of accounts, and in turn, create chaos in lower-rank brackets.