A legendary rebound: Old G finally qualifies for the Dota Pro Circuit

After failing to make it in the first season, Old G has finally qualified for the second division of Western European Dota Pro Circuit after a triumph in the Open and Closed Qualifiers.

Old G originally comprised former two-time The International champions N0tail, Ceb, and Topson, but the first iteration was humbled before they could arrive at Division Two. Shortly after the disappointing run, n0tail announced he’d step down from the roster, paving the way for a rebuild. During the offseason, Old G bolstered its ranks with Roman “Resolut1on” Fomynok from Team Secret and Kartik “Kitrak” Rathi.

With the new additions, Old G could keep its form throughout the Closed Qualifiers, eventually securing a Division Two seat after a dominating run, dropping only a single match to PuckChamp.

Prior to the qualifiers, Old G was criticized for the recent roster moves which Ceb addressed publicly by asking the fans to trust them. The recent results certainly backed the Frenchman, but now Old G is set to forge a new path.

Considering Team Secret is also in Division Two this season, Old G is looking at some tough competition at potentially the most stacked second division that the Western European Dota region has seen in a while.

D2 Hustlers also returned to WEU after a stint in NA for a season, meaning there are a few rosters who are looking at that top two seeds for their chance at division one.

OG’s main roster, on the other hand, is currently battling to avoid relegating from the first division, an unexpected situation for the young roster considering their 2022 performance.